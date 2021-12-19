Smith scores 21 to carry Belmont past Bethel (IN) 115-86

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team dropped the final game of their eight-game road trip to the University of Iowa, 93-62, Tuesday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Lions (4-9) had three players score in double figures led by Joe Kasperzyk with 14 points....
Rachel McLimore scored 12 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter, including the winning free throws with three seconds left, as IUPUI dominated the fourth quarter to defeat No. 15 Iowa 74-73 on Tuesday. The Hawkeyes led by 18 points in the middle of the third quarter and 62-47...
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Mike Bothwell had 21 points as Furman beat Presbyterian 75-61. Jalen Slawson added 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Paladins (8-5). Joe Anderson scored 12. Alex Hunter, whose 19 points per game entering the matchup led the Paladins, shot only 20 percent in the game (1 of 5). Rayshon Harrison had 15 points for the Blue Hose (7-7).
INDIANAPOLIS — Johni Broome had 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead Morehead State to an 80-52 win over IUPUI.Tray Hollowell had 17 points for Eagles. Jaylon Hall added 15 points. Azariah Seay had 17 points for the Jaguars, who have lost five games in a row.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Grant Basile scored 23 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and Wright State pulled away early in the second half to upset North Carolina State 84-70. N.C. State (7-5), which has lost four of five, also ended a 29-game regular season home winning streak against nonconference opponents and lost for just the second time (10-2) against Horizon League opponents. Wright State (4-7) used a 24-11 run to open the second half and led by double digits nearly the rest of the way. Freshman guard Terquavion Smith scored a career-high 27 points to lead the Wolfpack.
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — De’Vion Harmon hit four straight free throws in the final minute to allow Oregon to hold off Pepperdine 68-59. Will Richardson scored 19 points and had seven assists to lead the Ducks, who rebounded from a 78-70 loss to No. 1 Baylor but earned just their second win in their last five games.
VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Justin Moore scored 12 of his 17 points after halftime and Caleb Daniels added 16 points to lead No. 23 Villanova to a 71-58 victory over No. 18 Xavier. Collin Gillespie and Eric Dixon each had 15 points for the Wildcats (8-4, 1-1 Big East), who bounced back from consecutive blowout losses. Dwon Odom scored 13 points and Nate Johnson had 12 for Xavier (11-2, 1-1), which had won seven in a row.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot and Brady Manek each had a double-double, RJ Davis added 15 points and North Carolina pulled away in the second half to beat Appalachian State 70-50. Bacot made 7 of 9 from the field and finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks. The 6-foot-10 junior has eight double-doubles this season. Manek added 11 points and 11 rebounds. North Carolina bounced back after the Tar Heels had a five-game win streak snapped last Saturday when they scored a season-low 69 points in a 29-point loss to Kentucky. Donovan Gregory led the Mountaineers with 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds.
SEATTLE (AP) — Le’Tre Darthard scored 16 points, Fardaws Aimaq added 15 points and 15 rebounds, and Utah Valley shut down Washington 68-52. Darthard hit two 3-pointers early in the second half to start a 15-4 run that gave the Wolverines a 54-39 lead with 7:49 remaining. The Huskies drew within nine near the 5-minute mark but Tim Caesar responded with a 3-pointer and the Wolverines led by double digits the rest of the way. Caesar and Tim Fuller scored 10 points each for Utah Valley. Terrell Brown Jr. had 23 points, six rebounds and three steals for Washington. Emmitt Matthews Jr. added 10 points.
DETROIT (AP) — Marcus Bingham had 17 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks and was one of five double-digit scorers for No. 11 Michigan State in a 90-78 win over Oakland University on Tuesday night. The Spartans have won five straight for a second time this season, bouncing back from losses to then-No. 3 Kansas to open the season and then-No. 6 Baylor last month. The Golden Grizzlies lost consecutive games for the first time this year in a season that includes a win over Oklahoma State. Oakland fell behind by 16 in the second half, but refused to get routed.
ATLANTA (AP) — Jordan Usher scored nine of his career-high 30 points in overtime to spark Georgia Tech to a 72-62 victory over Georgia State. Usher made two free throws with 10 seconds remaining in regulation to send the game to OT tied at 59. Usher hit 1 of 2 free throws then sandwiched two 3-pointers around two free throws by Khalid Moore as the Yellow Jackets (6-5) opened the extra period on a 9-0 run and never looked back. Usher sank 8 of 14 shots, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range, and 9 of 10 foul shots. He added 11 rebounds for his third double-double of the season. Corey Allen topped Georgia State (6-5) with 15 points, but he made just 5 of 17 shots.
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Izaiah Brockington had 20 points and 13 rebounds, Tristan Enaruna added 19 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 9 Iowa State rolled to a 79-48 win over Chicago State. The Cyclones (12-0) came into the game limiting opponents to 56.8 points per game, 12th in the nation. They have now held nine teams to 60 or fewer points. Jahsean Corbett had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Chicago State (4-8). The Cougars shot just 28 percent, including 2 for 20 from 3-point range. Iowa State, which shot 48 percent and owned a 41-31 rebounding edge, was never really challenged by Chicago State, building a 64-33 lead with less than 8 minutes to play.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Katie Benzan scored 17 of her 22 points in the first half and No. 6 Maryland rolled to a 98-52 victory over Coppin State. Chloe Bibby added 14 points for the Terrapins, who eased out of a difficult stretch of their schedule with this victory over an in-state opponent. The Terps haven’t been at full strength for much of this season. Benzan missed three games last month — all against top-10 opponents — because of an illness. Diamond Miller has been having knee problems. They both looked healthy in this game. Mossi Staples led Coppin State with 16 points.
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Lucas Johnson passed for a career-best 333 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for another score as San Diego State beat No. 24 UTSA 38-24 in the Frisco Bowl for the Aztecs’ program-record 12th win of the season. Jesse Matthews caught touchdown passes of 11 and 20 yards and set career marks with 11 catches and 175 yards receiving. Tyrell Shavers caught the other touchdown pass, a 24-yarder. Greg Bell also scored on a 1-yard run for San Diego State (12-2). Frank Harris threw touchdown passes of 12 yards to De’Corian Clark and 4 yards to Zakhari Franklin, and Brenden Brady scored on a 2-yard run for UTSA (12-2).
