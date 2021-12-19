Morris carries UAPB past NCCAA-member Ecclesia 97-56

INDIANAPOLIS — Johni Broome had 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead Morehead State to an 80-52 win over IUPUI.Tray Hollowell had 17 points for Eagles. Jaylon Hall added 15 points. Azariah Seay had 17 points for the Jaguars, who have lost five games in a row.
DETROIT (AP) — Marcus Bingham had 17 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks and was one of five double-digit scorers for No. 11 Michigan State in a 90-78 win over Oakland University on Tuesday night. The Spartans have won five straight for a second time this season, bouncing back from losses to then-No. 3 Kansas to open the season and then-No. 6 Baylor last month. The Golden Grizzlies lost consecutive games for the first time this year in a season that includes a win over Oklahoma State. Oakland fell behind by 16 in the second half, but refused to get routed.
SEATTLE (AP) — Le’Tre Darthard scored 16 points, Fardaws Aimaq added 15 points and 15 rebounds, and Utah Valley shut down Washington 68-52. Darthard hit two 3-pointers early in the second half to start a 15-4 run that gave the Wolverines a 54-39 lead with 7:49 remaining. The Huskies drew within nine near the 5-minute mark but Tim Caesar responded with a 3-pointer and the Wolverines led by double digits the rest of the way. Caesar and Tim Fuller scored 10 points each for Utah Valley. Terrell Brown Jr. had 23 points, six rebounds and three steals for Washington. Emmitt Matthews Jr. added 10 points.
(Iowa City) Iowa improved their men’s basketball record to 9-3 on Tuesday with a 93-62 victory over SE Louisiana. It’s the 5th time the Hawks have topped 90 points this season. Four Hawkeyes scored in double figures led by Keegan Murray’s 20 points. Murray was 8/13 from the...
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — De’Vion Harmon hit four straight free throws in the final minute to allow Oregon to hold off Pepperdine 68-59. Will Richardson scored 19 points and had seven assists to lead the Ducks, who rebounded from a 78-70 loss to No. 1 Baylor but earned just their second win in their last five games.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Mike Bothwell had 21 points as Furman beat Presbyterian 75-61. Jalen Slawson added 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Paladins (8-5). Joe Anderson scored 12. Alex Hunter, whose 19 points per game entering the matchup led the Paladins, shot only 20 percent in the game (1 of 5). Rayshon Harrison had 15 points for the Blue Hose (7-7).
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Tyrese Martin tossed in a career-high 25 points, R.J. Cole scored 20 and Connecticut turned back Marquette 78-70 in Big East Conference play. Martin sank 9 of 16 shots from the floor and added six rebounds for the Huskies (10-3, 1-1). Cole hit 7 of 12 shots and handed out seven assists. Andre Jackson pitched in with 10 points and seven boards. The Golden Eagles (8-5, 0-2) pulled within 66-65 on a layup by Justin Lewis with 4:15 remaining, but Martin scored six straight points and Cole’s jumper capped an 8-0 run to wrap up the win. Lewis, a freshman, paced Marquette with 20 points and seven rebounds. Olivier-Maxence Prosper had 13 points and five boards.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Grant Basile scored 23 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and Wright State pulled away early in the second half to upset North Carolina State 84-70. N.C. State (7-5), which has lost four of five, also ended a 29-game regular season home winning streak against nonconference opponents and lost for just the second time (10-2) against Horizon League opponents. Wright State (4-7) used a 24-11 run to open the second half and led by double digits nearly the rest of the way. Freshman guard Terquavion Smith scored a career-high 27 points to lead the Wolfpack.
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa men’s basketball sophomore Keegan Murray has been named Big Ten Player of the Week, it was announced Monday by the Big Ten Conference Office. Murray (6-foot-8, 225 pounds) powered Iowa to a convincing 94-75 victory over Utah State last Saturday night...
ATLANTA (AP) — Jordan Usher scored nine of his career-high 30 points in overtime to spark Georgia Tech to a 72-62 victory over Georgia State. Usher made two free throws with 10 seconds remaining in regulation to send the game to OT tied at 59. Usher hit 1 of 2 free throws then sandwiched two 3-pointers around two free throws by Khalid Moore as the Yellow Jackets (6-5) opened the extra period on a 9-0 run and never looked back. Usher sank 8 of 14 shots, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range, and 9 of 10 foul shots. He added 11 rebounds for his third double-double of the season. Corey Allen topped Georgia State (6-5) with 15 points, but he made just 5 of 17 shots.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot and Brady Manek each had a double-double, RJ Davis added 15 points and North Carolina pulled away in the second half to beat Appalachian State 70-50. Bacot made 7 of 9 from the field and finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks. The 6-foot-10 junior has eight double-doubles this season. Manek added 11 points and 11 rebounds. North Carolina bounced back after the Tar Heels had a five-game win streak snapped last Saturday when they scored a season-low 69 points in a 29-point loss to Kentucky. Donovan Gregory led the Mountaineers with 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds.
VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Justin Moore scored 12 of his 17 points after halftime and Caleb Daniels added 16 points to lead No. 23 Villanova to a 71-58 victory over No. 18 Xavier. Collin Gillespie and Eric Dixon each had 15 points for the Wildcats (8-4, 1-1 Big East), who bounced back from consecutive blowout losses. Dwon Odom scored 13 points and Nate Johnson had 12 for Xavier (11-2, 1-1), which had won seven in a row.
Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:. WashingtonatBrooklyn7:30 p.m.(Postponed) CarolinaatBoston7 p.m.(Postponed) New JerseyatPittsburgh7 p.m.(Postponed) St. LouisatOttawa7 p.m.(Postponed) WashingtonatPhiladelphia7 p.m.(Postponed) WinnipegatNashville8 p.m.(Postponed) FloridaatChicago8:30 p.m.(Postponed) AnaheimatCalgary9 p.m.(Postponed) ArizonaatSeattle10 p.m.(Postponed) VancouveratSan Jose10:30 p.m.(Postponed) FinalTampa Bay4Vegas3. NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE. FinalL.A. Rams20Seattle10. FinalPhiladelphia27Washington17. TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL. FinalSan Diego St.38(24)UTSA24. TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL. (7)KansasatColorado9 p.m.(Canceled)
BALTIMORE (AP) — Katie Benzan scored 17 of her 22 points in the first half and No. 6 Maryland rolled to a 98-52 victory over Coppin State. Chloe Bibby added 14 points for the Terrapins, who eased out of a difficult stretch of their schedule with this victory over an in-state opponent. The Terps haven’t been at full strength for much of this season. Benzan missed three games last month — all against top-10 opponents — because of an illness. Diamond Miller has been having knee problems. They both looked healthy in this game. Mossi Staples led Coppin State with 16 points.
