ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Washington state Sen. Doug Ericksen dies after COVID battle

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ihvz1_0dQlbJun00

Washington state Sen. Doug Ericksen, a staunch conservative, has died at age 52.

Ericksen's death Friday came weeks after he said he had tested positive for the coronavirus while in El Salvador though his cause of death wasn't immediately released. The state Senate Republican Caucus confirmed his passing Saturday.

Ericksen, a Ferndale Republican, reached out to Republican colleagues last month saying he had taken a trip to El Salvador and tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after he arrived. Reasons for his visit were unclear.

In a message to state House and Senate members, Ericksen asked for advice on how to receive monoclonal antibodies, which were not available in the Latin American nation.

Ericksen represented the 42nd District in Whatcom County and had been in the Legislature since 1998, the Seattle Times reported. He served six terms in the state House before being elected to the Senate in 2010.

Ericksen was a former leader of Donald Trump’s campaign in Washington. He also was an outspoken critic of Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 emergency orders, and had introduced legislation aimed at protecting the rights of people who do not wish to get vaccinated.

It was unclear if Ericksen had been inoculated against the coronavirus. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people should be fully vaccinated before visiting El Salvador, where current levels of COVID-19 are “high.”

Comments / 0

Related
starvedrock.media

Doug Ericksen remembered by colleagues

(The Center Square) – Longtime Washington state politician Doug Ericksen, a Whatcom County Republican who passed away on Friday, was remembered by his colleagues, including political friends and foes alike. Ericksen, who was the ranking Republican on the Senate Environment, Energy and Technology Committee, died following a COVID-19 diagnosis...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Reuters

U.S. Senators Warren, Booker test positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker said on Sunday they both tested positive for COVID-19 and were experiencing mild symptoms amid a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases. Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, 72, said on Twitter she is vaccinated and boosted and regularly tested for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Stranger

Slog AM: COVID-19 Trajectory Looking Bleak, Democrats Doing the Absolute Least, and Anti-vax Senator Doug Ericksen Dies After Contracting COVID-19

COVID has won a special election in Legislative District 42: In early November, Washington State Senator Doug Ericksen, who opposed numerous COVID safety measures, notified colleagues that he had contracted the virus while on a trip to El Salvador (travel that the State Department had advised against). He then disappeared for over a month, and this weekend his family announced that he has passed away.
WASHINGTON STATE
kpug1170.com

State Senator Doug Ericksen passes away

OLYMPIA, Wash. – State Senator Doug Ericksen of Ferndale has passed away at age 52. His office in Olympia released the following statement from his family:. “We are heartbroken to share that our husband and father passed away on Friday, Dec. 17. Please keep our family in your prayers and thank you for continuing to respect our privacy in this extremely difficult time.
FERNDALE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
Person
Doug Ericksen
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Covid#State Senate#El Salvador#Senate Republican Caucus#Republican#House#Latin American#The Seattle Times#Democratic
Daily Mail

Biden is slammed for waiting till TUESDAY to announce new COVID restrictions as Omicron grips nation and after VP Harris admitted administration did NOT see variant coming: Cases double across US in 24 HOURS

President Joe Biden will wait until Tuesday to announce new COVID measures to fight the rapidly spreading Omicron variant as he spends the weekend in his native Delaware while cases double in the past 24 hours and after Vice President Kamala Harris said the administration did not see the variant coming.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tests positive for Covid-19

(CNN) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tested positive for Covid-19, he tweeted Monday. "I am feeling fine at the moment," said Hogan, who is vaccinated and has received a booster shot. The test was part of his regular testing routine, said Hogan, a Republican. "As the Omicron variant becomes...
MARYLAND STATE
floridapolitics.com

‘The normal shot’: No COVID-19 booster vaccine for Ron DeSantis

The Governor had the single shot J&J COVID-19 vaccine in the spring. During an appearance on the Fox News Channel Sunday morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested he had not received a COVID-19 booster shot. DeSantis, for his part, continues to warn that the definition of fully vaccinated will shift to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
northwestgeorgianews.com

GOP challengers take shots at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

GOP challengers are taking aim at 14th District U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene R-Rome, even as the freshman legislator directs her fire at fellow Republicans in Congress. Healthcare CEO Jennifer Strahan and retired emergency physician Dr. Charles Lutin are vying to unseat Greene as the party’s nominee in the May 24 primary. Mark Clay of Rome has suspended his campaign, according to an email from his treasurer Mansell McCord.
ROME, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Business Insider

Elizabeth Warren blasts 'Republican hijacking' of the Supreme Court and supports adding at least 4 more justices to the bench

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has come out in support of expanding more justices to the Supreme Court. The Massachusetts Democrat criticized the court's 6-3 conservative majority. "To restore balance and integrity to a broken institution, Congress must expand the Supreme Court by four or more seats," Warren wrote. Sen. Elizabeth Warren...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Retiring NIH director Dr. Francis Collins faced off with Trump over refusing to endorse disproven COVID treatments

Dr. Francis Collins has spent 12 years as director of the National Institutes of Health – one of the longest-serving in its history. He's stepping away from the job at year's end. However, in a new interview with correspondent Rita Braver for "CBS Sunday Morning," Collins said he was willing to step away earlier when he was at odds with former President Donald Trump over the country's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
POTUS
The Independent

The Independent

391K+
Followers
147K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy