LSU LB Coach won’t return under Brian Kelly’s staff

LSU linebackers coach Blake Baker announced via social media he will not return to LSU next season as part of Brian Kelly’s first staff in Baton Rouge.

To date, this is the sixth coach not retained (retirement, new school/position, fired) from the previous administration.

Kelly has not named an Offensive or Defensive Coordinator yet — Jake Peetz will not return & no decision has been made official on DC Daronte Jones.

