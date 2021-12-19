ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU LB Coach won’t return under Brian Kelly’s staff

By Brian Holland
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24wceD_0dQlYQoB00

LSU linebackers coach Blake Baker announced via social media he will not return to LSU next season as part of Brian Kelly’s first staff in Baton Rouge.

To date, this is the sixth coach not retained (retirement, new school/position, fired) from the previous administration.

Kelly has not named an Offensive or Defensive Coordinator yet — Jake Peetz will not return & no decision has been made official on DC Daronte Jones.

Keep it on Louisiana Geaux Nation for the latest on LSU’s upcoming hires.

WGNO

LSU’s Farrell opts out of Texas Bowl

LSU defensive tackle Neil Farrell announced Monday he will not play in the Texas Bowl with his teammates on January 4th. Farrell called the decision part of his pre-draft process. The graduate student from Mobile, Al., led the Tigers in Tackles for Loss and is 6th on the team in total tackles. LSU’s bowl game […]
