ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Alzheimer’s Disease and the Holidays

By Featured Neurology Neuroscience
Neuroscience News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummary: Researchers discuss how to accommodate family members with dementia over the holidays to make Christmas a meaningful and joyous event for the entire family. The holidays can be a special time, but may present challenges for those with dementia and their loved ones. Travel is fatiguing, being in a new...

neurosciencenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Neuroscience News

Differences in Brain Structure and Genetics Linked to Chronic Pain

Summary: Genetic differences contribute to both an increased risk of certain types of chronic pain and a reduction in the size of specific brain regions. Genetic factors partly explain the link between brain structure and chronic pain, according to University of Queensland-led research. This research is a step towards understanding...
SCIENCE
Newswise

“Supermeres” may carry clues to cancer, Alzheimer’s disease and COVID-19

Newswise — Researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center have discovered a nanoparticle released from cells, called a “supermere,” which contains enzymes, proteins and RNA associated with multiple cancers, cardiovascular disease, Alzheimer’s disease and even COVID-19. The discovery, reported Dec. 9 in Nature Cell Biology, is a significant advance in understanding the role extracellular vesicles and nanoparticles play in shuttling important chemical “messages” between cells, both in health and disease.
CANCER
MedCity News

Alzheimer’s disease should be approached as white matter disease, not gray

Alzheimer’s disease (Alzheimer’s) is conceptualized as a progressive consequence of two hallmark pathological changes in gray matter, in particular, extracellular amyloid plaques and neurofibrillary tangles. However, over the past several years, neuroimaging studies have implicated micro and microstructural abnormalities in white matter in the risk and progression of Alzheimer’s, suggesting that in addition to the neuronal pathology characteristic of the disease, white matter degeneration and demyelination are crucial pathophysiological features of patients living with the disease. A shift in focus on white matter abnormalities, rather than gray matter, can open up critical new promising avenues in Alzheimer’s pathology and could be potential treatment targets.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disease#Brain Research#Alzheimer
The Post and Courier

Conversation is a critical element of caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s Disease

More than six million Americans have been diagnosed as having Alzheimer’s Disease and that number is growing at too fast a rate; the projection is that the numbers of Alzheimer’s patients will more than double by 2050. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 11.2 million Americans are volunteer caregivers for loved ones with the disease. In fact, family members and friends account for 83% of all Alzheimer’s caregivers. The pros are trained to know what to do, but “civilian” helpmates may need help.
HEALTH
bioworld.com

From autopsy to blood test, the evolving science of Alzheimer’s disease detection

The controversial approval of Biogen Inc.’s Aduhelm (aducanumab) in June sharply increased the interest in developing a quick, painless method of diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Now, more than half a dozen blood-based diagnostic assays are in development and one is commercially available, albeit without FDA clearance.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Society
NIH Director's Blog

Data shows racial disparities in Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis between Black and white research study participants

Black participants in Alzheimer’s disease research studies were 35% less likely to be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and related dementias than white participants, despite national statistics that indicate that Black Americans are overall about twice as likely to develop dementias than whites. The analysis of data on study participants from across NIA’s network of Alzheimer’s Disease Research Centers (ADRCs) also showed that Black participants with Alzheimer’s and related dementias had more risk factors for the disease, as well as greater cognitive impairment and symptom severity than white participants. Results of the study were published in the journal Alzheimer’s and Dementia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Neuroscience News

Twins Study Indicates Environmental Factors Significant in Alzheimer’s Pathology

Summary: Genes only play a moderate role in the accumulation of amyloid beta in the brain. The question of genetic vs environmental influences plays a major role in research into brain aging, with researchers from UNSW Sydney’s Centre for Healthy Brain Aging (CHeBA) revealing new insights into one of the hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease—amyloid plaques—by looking at the brains of identical and non-identical twins.
SCIENCE
Neuroscience News

1 in 5 Parents Say Their Holiday Stress Level Negatively Affects Their Child’s Enjoyment of the Season

Summary: A new study reveals how parental stress impacts the holiday season for children. One in five parents say their children have unrealistic expectations for the season, while one in four parents admit to setting overly idealistic expectations for themselves to ensure a perfect holiday. Mothers become more stressed by holiday preparations than fathers.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
uky.edu

Researchers Map Glycosylation Patterns Associated With Alzheimer’s Disease

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Dec. 16, 2021) — Using new methodology, University of Kentucky researchers have mapped the variations in sugar chains attached to brain proteins from deceased healthy individuals or individuals with Alzheimer’s disease. Thus far, no effective treatments for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) are available. New approaches to preventing...
CANCER
Neuroscience News

Parkinson’s Disease Mutation Misdirects Iron in the Brain

Summary: Findings reveal a common Parkinson’s disease genetic mutation drives mislocalization of iron in activated microglia. A common gene mutation for Parkinson’s disease drives mislocalization of iron in activated microglia, according to a new study published December 16th in the open-access journal PLOS Biology, by Mark Cookson of the National Institute on Aging and colleagues.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Neuroscience News

New Autism Marker Discovered in Kids

Summary: Children with autism have abnormally low levels of the CNTNAP2 protein. The protein, which can be detected in cerebrospinal fluid samples, may serve as a new biomarker for autism and could potentially become a target to treat epilepsy that is commonly associated with ASD. Source: Northwestern University. Why do...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Benzinga

Acadia Slims Nuplazid Label Expansion Application For Alzheimer's Disease Psychosis

After suffering rejection from the FDA in April, Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACAD) is making another bid to expand the scope of its Parkinson's disease med Nuplazid. Acadia plans to resubmit its application for Nuplazid (pimavanserin) to treat hallucinations and delusions associated with dementia, homing specifically on patients with Alzheimer's disease psychosis (ADP).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
docwirenews.com

Clonal Hematopoiesis Mutations Associated with Reduced Risk of Alzheimer’s Disease

A study presented at the American Society of Hematology’s 2021 Annual Meeting & Exposition found that the presence of clonal hematopoiesis of indeterminate potential (CHIP) was unexpectedly yet decidedly associated with a reduced risk of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) dementia and AD-related neurologic changes. Researchers made this determination based on an analysis of individual-level data of 5,730 patients from the Trans-omics for Precision Medicine project (TOPMed) and the Alzheimer’s Disease Sequencing Project (ADSP).
PALO ALTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy