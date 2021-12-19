ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

YouTube TV loses ESPN, Disney content after deal expires without agreement

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BSpKZ_0dQlY0Bm00

(NEXSTAR) – YouTube TV users woke up to an unfortunate surprise Saturday. While the platform’s monthly price has dropped $15, so has the amount of content available to watch. YouTube TV’s deal to continue providing Disney content, which includes ESPN and shows like “The Bachelor,” expired Friday. The company, owned by Google, said in a blog post that if Disney offered “equitable terms,” the agreement would be renewed.

Ballston Spa Fire Department delivers Christmas gifts after a family lost almost everything in a house fire

At 11 p.m. CT Friday, YouTube TV updated the blog post to say that despite “good faith negotiations,” no agreement was reached with Disney before the agreement expired. Without Disney’s content, YouTube TV said it will drop its monthly rate from $64.99 to $49.99 for as long as the content remains off the platform.

YouTube TV has an estimated 3 million subscribers, according to The Boston Globe . Many learned a new agreement hadn’t been reached while watching the FCS semifinal matchup between James Madison and North Dakota State on Friday when the channel disappeared. Others likely noticed when they tried to tune into college football games on Saturday, many of which ESPN holds the rights to, The New York Post reports.

More than $130 million in federal funding for New York’s airports

Disney released a statement , which reads, “We’ve been in ongoing negotiations with Google’s YouTube TV and unfortunately, they have declined to reach a fair deal with us based on market terms and conditions. As a result, their subscribers have lost access to our unrivaled portfolio of networks including live sports and news plus kids, family and general entertainment programming from ABC, the ESPN networks, the Disney channels, Freeform, the FX Networks, and the National Geographic channels. We stand ready to reach an equitable agreement with Google as quickly as possible in order to minimize the inconvenience to YouTube TV viewers by restoring our networks. We hope Google will join us in that effort.”

In its blog post, YouTube TV encouraged viewers to consider signing up for Disney’s streaming services like ESPN+ and Disney+. Disney also owns the streaming service Hulu, which offers live sports and other Disney-owned content.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Rise of omicron in New York

For months the delta variant has been the dominant strain in the state. The omicron COVID-19 variant hasn't been in New York long and it's too soon to tell if it will become the dominant strain in the state.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Madison
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: This Paramount+ Deal Gets You One Month of Streaming for Free

Paramount+ is offering new subscribers one month of free access to the streaming service as part of its 2021 holiday promotion. The Paramount+ streaming deal is actually a continuation of its Black Friday promo, so if you didn’t sign up over Thanksgiving, you have another chance to score the discount for Christmas. To take advantage of this limited-time pricing, head to ParamountPlus.com and use the promo code PEAKSALE at checkout. Buy: One Month Free Streaming at Paramount+ With this promotion, you can get free streaming to the entire Paramount+ library, which includes TV shows, movies and Paramount+ originals like The Good Fight, plus live TV streaming...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Tv#Espn#Christmas Gifts#Live Tv#The Boston Globe#Fcs#The New York Post#Freeform#National Geographic
infusenews.com

Disney and YouTube TV reaches deal to restore ESPN, ABC and FX channels

Today, Disney and YouTube TV announced a deal to bring back over a dozen Disney-owned channels to Google’s internet TV streaming service. The revelation comes after the two sides failed to reach an agreement before their contract ended on Friday, and customers were notified that they would lose access to ESPN, Disney, FX, and other Disney-owned assets if their contract was not renewed.
BUSINESS
saturdaydownsouth.com

YouTube TV offers update after removing ESPN/Disney channels

YouTube TV was in a rights dispute with Disney recently, leading to the removal of, among other networks, the ESPN family of networks. Obviously, for college football fans, that was a huge problem, as ESPN carries many of the bowl games this season, including the College Football Playoff matchups. Fortunately,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Google
Outsider.com

YouTube TV Loses ESPN, All Disney Channels in Standoff

If you are a subscriber to YouTube TV you might have noticed that all of the Disney-owned channels have been removed from the television provider. So much for cutting the cord, as 15 channels have been taken off of the online streaming alternative. It wasn’t long ago when folks just wanted to avoid cable and satellite options. Issues such as contract disputes are one of the main reasons why people switched. Now, those same issues are popping up on these alternatives.
TV & VIDEOS
Android Police

YouTube TV loses ESPN and others as Disney talks fall through

Disney-owned channels have left YouTube TV. Disney's prior content distribution agreement with YouTube TV ended last night, and to nobody's great surprise, the two have been unable to come to a new arrangement. Disney's departure means the loss of not only Disney content, but also channels like FX, National Geographic, and, crucially to many subscribers, all ESPN channels.
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

YouTube TV loses Disney networks as Google fails to make a deal

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — YouTube TV subscribers are no longer able to watch Disney-owned networks on the streaming service, after Google failed to make a new deal with the media giant before Friday's deadline.
BUSINESS
sportspromedia.com

YouTube TV could lose ESPN in Disney carriage dispute

YouTube TV has warned customers in the US that they could lose access to ESPN and other Disney-owned channels due to a carriage dispute. The subscription streaming service launched in 2017 and targets customers who still want to receive pay-TV but want to ‘cut the cord’ and bypass traditional cable platforms. It currently offers more than 85 channels, including major sports providers, and is available across the entire US.
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

This 70-inch TV is only $550 at Best Buy today — But hurry!

Cyber Monday might technically be over but we’re still spotting some of the best Cyber Monday deals hanging around. For instance, one of the best Cyber Monday TV deals still available is in the form of an Insignia 70-inch 4K TV at Best Buy. Normally priced at $750, it’s down to just $550 right now. As with all Cyber Monday deals hanging on, we can’t guarantee how long this offer will stick around. If it’s just the TV for you, snap it up now so you don’t miss out. You won’t regret it.
ELECTRONICS
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy