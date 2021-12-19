ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don Sweeney provides update on how Bruins in COVID protocol are doing

By Scott Mc Laughlin
 3 days ago

The Bruins now have nine players and two staff members in COVID-19 protocol, and they have had four games postponed and their facilities shut down until further notice. Their next scheduled game is now Dec. 27 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

On Saturday, Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar became the latest Bruins added to the COVID list, joining Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, Craig Smith, Trent Frederic, Anton Blidh, Oskar Steen and Jeremy Swayman.

General manager Don Sweeney provided an update on how the players are doing Saturday evening.

“The vast majority of the players have had some mild symptoms,” Sweeney said. “Some have had zero. I think one player had a day where he felt a little more under the weather than he had previously with mild, so they call that moderate. The two staff members are doing OK. They might have moderate. But for the most part, everybody is doing relatively well and trending in the right direction.”

The Bruins have had their games scheduled for Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday all postponed. They did not, however, have their game this past Thursday postponed, despite placing four players in COVID protocol that day to bring their total to seven. The Bruins had to play the game one player short of a full roster and ultimately lost to the Islanders, 3-1.

Sweeney was asked if he thought the NHL made a mistake by having the Bruins play, but he said he thought playing was the right decision given what they knew at the time.

“In all honesty, I believe we should have played that game, along the same lines as several other teams that have gone through similar circumstances,” Sweeney said. “We played one short because we had a test come back positive while we arrived. That’s just what you’re up against. But I do believe they made the right decision in having us play that game.”

Sweeney said players were concerned about traveling to Canada, though -- which is what the Bruins were supposed to do this weekend -- given that a positive test while in the country could have meant a mandatory quarantine there.

He also said the team has been in constant communication with both the league and medical professionals since their outbreak began. Some Bruins have been tested as many as three times a day in order to either confirm a result or clarify an inadmissible result.

As for what the NHL does next after seeing more than 100 players and staff members placed in COVID protocol over the last week, Sweeney said those conversations are ongoing between the league, teams and doctors. The NFL and NFLPA agreed to revised protocols on Saturday that allow for less testing of fully vaccinated, asymptomatic players, but Sweeney wasn’t sure if the NHL will end up following suit.

Sweeney also referenced the Providence Bruins’ recent COVID outbreak as one example that they’re learning from on the fly.

“I think everybody asks the question, are the players, having been vaccinated, they’re healthy, are they able to get through experiencing COVID?,” he said. “Where are the symptoms at and how quickly can they recover? We just went through this with Providence, where they had a massive outbreak and players had to take 10 days. There were some moderate guys, there were some mild guys, there were some guys that didn’t have any symptoms. Now they’ve been back playing, What are the residuals of that?

“I think that’s part of this process, is how we can learn to function and live with what is likely to be part of our society worldwide, hopefully not forever, but in the short term, it certainly exists. How does it compare to other things we have to deal with? We’re learning on the fly and collecting a lot of information in regards to how people, players are going to react to this. And we have to understand the spread is part of this exercise, and you have to try to contain it because people are vulnerable. That’s part of it.”

One next step is likely to be more players getting booster shots. Sweeney said the booster is available to players, but that the Bruins -- who are 100% vaccinated as a team -- haven’t had many get it yet.

“The booster shot has been made available to all the players,” Sweeney said. “Personal preference as to if and when they decide to take it. We’re on the lower-end side percentage-wise at this point in time. My belief is that may change in the coming days, but I don’t have a hard number for you right now.”

