Xavier is good this year. With a combination of legitimate stars at the top and high-level depth down the roster, the Muskies are well-equipped to handle almost anything a college basketball season is capable of throwing at them. It’s a mark of where expectations are for this team right now when a solid home win against a game Marquette squad in a game in which the Muskies had a couple of stars have trouble getting out of first gear is met by mild concern but little in the way of real pathos from the fanbase.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO