Record breaking warm weather in December for Charlotte

Can’t get enough of this warm weather in December while everyone else in the world is actually experiencing Winter. Just when you thought it was time to out the shorts and sandals away.

A white Christmas will certainly not be happening this year. Charlotte has a record high temperature of 75 degrees Friday (December 17), a high of 73 Saturday (December 18) .

At 3 PM Friday, Charlotte Douglas recorded a temperature of 73 degrees, tying the record set in 1956.

Today makes the seven in December we’ve had highs in the 70s. This is much warmer than normal in past years.

Back on Dec. 3, we reached 78. degrees.