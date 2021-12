A local legislator is supporting measures to add transparency to the petition process and help clerks run elections more efficiently. Republican State Representative Ann Bollin of Brighton Township approved three bipartisan reform bills that came before the House, last week. House Bill 5252would require the Secretary of State’s office to post the date when petitions for a proposed ballot question are filed and also provide regular updates. Bollin said, in a release, that there is currently no requirement that the Secretary of State keep the public updated on the status of referendums submitted by citizens, and this will make certain that the public can track the progress as the Bureau of Elections reviews petitions and verifies signatures.

BRIGHTON, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO