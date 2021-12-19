ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, NM

Salvation Army official: Theft of toys no victory for Grinch

KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HiuRe_0dQlVk7W00
New Mexico Stolen Christmas Toys In this photo provided by the Salvation Army, toys donated after a Salvation Army van loaded with $6,000 worth of toys for children was stolen earlier in the week are shown Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 in Farmington, N.M. Members of the community began making increased donations after the van with gifts intended for more than 350 children was stolen Tuesday from outside a store. (Christopher Rockwell/Salvation Army via AP) (Christopher Rockwell)

FARMINGTON, N.M. — (AP) — Farmington-area residents of northern New Mexico donated gifts and money after somebody stole a Salvation Army van loaded with $6,000 worth of toys for children, according authorities.

“The Grinch will not have this victory," Salvation Army Lt. Christopher Rockwell told The Associated Press on Saturday.

Business leaders and others began making donations after the marked van with gifts intended for more than 350 children was stolen Tuesday from outside a store, Rockwell said.

The donations included “lots of toys, lots of clothing" as well as hygiene items and cash, certainly adding up to more than enough to replace the stolen items intended for children who are signed up for a distribution event Monday, Rockwell said. “We have like a waiting list ... so we could see what we have left over."

The generosity showed the "compassion and the hearts that people have for each other here," Rockwell said. “It's a massive blessing beyond comprehension."

Farmington police said Saturday that an arrest warrant has been issued for a 37-year-old man who is considered a suspect in the theft.

The van and toys have not been recovered yet and no arrest had been made or a possible motive determined, according to police.

Rockwell said he suspected a pickpocket stole the van's keys from a Salvation Army worker who was in the store.

“I think it was just some evil, unscrupulous person who just saw an opportunity," Rockwell said. “Desperate, I understand that, but to do this is just beyond imagination."

The Salvation Army is a Christian organization founded in 1865 in London. It is active in more than 100 countries and is best known for its charity shops, homeless shelters and disaster relief.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Daily Times.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Farmington, NM
Farmington, NM
Society
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Hygiene#Ap#The Associated Press#The Salvation Army#Christian#The Daily Times
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
7K+
Followers
43K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy