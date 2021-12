CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina has spent the last couple weeks preparing for its matchup against South Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30. During these weeks the Tar Heels have seen some offseason roster turnover, with graduations and other departures, but they have also welcomed new players that will join the program soon as part of the No. 8-ranked recruiting class and the transfer portal. Offensive lineman Corey Gaynor decided to join the Tar Heels next month as a graduate transfer from Coastal foe Miami. Head coach Mack Brown spent his final radio show of the season discussing pertinent topics, including why he staff thinks Gaynor will be a good fit in Chapel Hill.

