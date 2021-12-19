Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2: LIVE YT Radio-Style PBP Commentary

Tyron Woodley has been medically suspended for 60 days following his brutal sixth-round knockout loss to Jake Paul this past Saturday. Woodley and Paul were involved in yet another tentative fight that appeared to be on its way to decision, a result that was just seen months ago after their initial meeting in August. However, one perfectly timed right hand from the ‘Problem Child’ sent the ‘Chosen One’ to the canvas in violent fashion, which resulted in the fight being stopped in the sixth round. The former UFC welterweight champion remained on the canvas and was tended to by the ringside physicians, but eventually returned to his feet. Woodley said he was “good” shortly after and stayed in the ring for a few minutes.

