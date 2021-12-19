ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2: LIVE YT Radio-Style PBP Commentary

By June M. Williams
Bloody Elbow
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us Saturday night, December 18, 2021, for a LIVE ‘radio style’ play-by-play broadcast in the player above of the ‘Tyron Woodley vs Jake Paul 2’ Boxing Exhibition PPV (pay-per-view) MAIN CARD with LIVE updates, commentary, results & reactions. The event will begin at 9PM ET, with the Main Event likely...

www.bloodyelbow.com

The Independent

Kamaru Usman responds as Jake Paul knocks out UFC champion’s former rival Tyron Woodley

Kamaru Usman took to Twitter at the weekend to jokingly play down his role in Tyron Woodley’s losing run, which was extended on Saturday as the former UFC champion was knocked out by Jake Paul.YouTube star Paul stopped Woodley in the sixth round of their boxing rematch, having previously outpointed his fellow American in August.Woodley’s most recent defeat takes his losing run to six fights across mixed martial arts and boxing, with Usman having handed the 39-year-old the first of those losses.Usman dominated Woodley to take the Missourian’s UFC welterweight title in March 2019, and the Nigerian-American still holds...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul sends a warning to Canelo Alvarez after sleeping Tyron Woodley

YouTuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul has issued a warning to Canelo Alvarez following his knockout win over Tyron Woodley. Last Saturday night in Tampa, Jake Paul produced the best knockout of his career thus far as he put Tyron Woodley’s lights out in their short notice rematch. It came just under four months after Paul was able to defeat the former UFC welterweight champion via decision in his hometown of Cleveland.
COMBAT SPORTS
Complex

Jake Paul Responds After Le’Veon Bell Challenges Him to Boxing Match

Less than 24 hours after winning his fifth career bout with a knockout victory over Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul already has another challenger who wants to step in the ring with him. Former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell took to Twitter to demand a fight with Paul, claiming he’s been...
UFC
MMAmania.com

Tyron Woodley draws two-month suspension following Jake Paul KO in Tampa

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley was suspended 60 days by Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, according to MMA Junkie, after getting flattened by social media sensation Jake Paul in the sixth round of their cruiserweight rematch last weekend in Tampa. Watch the replay of Paul’s violent knockout...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul says his relationship with Tyron Woodley doesn’t end with recent rematch: “I think it would be funny to do a Buddy-Cop movie together”

Jake Paul has no intentions of ending his relationship with Tyron Woodley following their recent rematch in Tampa, Florida. Paul (5-0) and Woodley (0-2) squared off for a second time on Saturday night, this after their first encounter had ended in a controversial split-decision. The rematch left no controversy as...
NFL
New York Post

Tyron Woodley’s mom goes ballistic over Jake Paul fight question

@coverageworld TYRONWOODLEY ‘s MOM EXPLODES AFTER BEING ASKED “WHAT WENT WRONG FOR TYRONWOODLEY TONIGHT” JAKEPAUL 12.18.21 COVERAGEWORLD ♬ original sound – COVERAGEWORLD. Tyron Woodley’s mom was filled with emotions after her son’s knockout loss to Jake Paul on Saturday night. During the fight,...
COMBAT SPORTS
Cassius

Jake Paul Flattens Tyron Woodley In Rematch, The Internet Is Merciless

YouTuber Jake Paul complained about brain damage he’s been having prior to his rematch with former UFC champ Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley. But on Saturday night, Paul didn’t look punch drunk at all – in fact, he delivered a mean right hook that probably gave Woodley some CTE of his own as “The Chosen […]
UFC
FanSided

When can we start calling Jake Paul a legitimate boxer?

What would it take for you to consider Jake Paul a legitimate boxer?. I posed this question on Twitter the morning after Jake Paul KO’d former UFC champion, Tyron Woodley, in brutal fashion. Many of the answers were the same “another legitimate boxer.”. Yep, that’s a great answer....
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul offers Jorge Masvidal $5 million to box him, “Gamebred” responds

Jake Paul and Jorge Masvidal have continued to take shots at one another. After Paul knocked out Tyron Woodley last Saturday he called out Masvidal to fight him and “Gamebred” issued a video responding to the challenge. Now, days after his win, Paul was on his brother Logan’s podcast ‘Impaulsive’ where he offered Masvidal $5 million plus pay-per-view points to fight him.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

Tyron Woodley receives 60-day medical suspension after brutal Jake Paul KO

Tyron Woodley has been medically suspended for 60 days following his brutal sixth-round knockout loss to Jake Paul this past Saturday. Woodley and Paul were involved in yet another tentative fight that appeared to be on its way to decision, a result that was just seen months ago after their initial meeting in August. However, one perfectly timed right hand from the ‘Problem Child’ sent the ‘Chosen One’ to the canvas in violent fashion, which resulted in the fight being stopped in the sixth round. The former UFC welterweight champion remained on the canvas and was tended to by the ringside physicians, but eventually returned to his feet. Woodley said he was “good” shortly after and stayed in the ring for a few minutes.
UFC
The Independent

Tommy Fury reveals ‘upsetting’ reaction to watching Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley

Tommy Fury has labelled Jake Paul’s knockout win over Tyron Woodley as a “terrible fight” and admits it was a “very upsetting” watch.Fury, 7-0, is the younger brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury but missed out on a career-high payday with the YouTuber-turned-boxer after suffering a bacterial chest infection and broken rib in training in the build-up to the fight.Paul swiftly replaced Fury with Woodley in a rematch and quickly improved on his performance from the first fight, a points decision victory, inflicting a devastating stoppage in the sixth round on the former UFC champion.And Fury told...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Michael Bisping refutes ‘ridiculous’ claim that Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley was fixed: ‘The kid can bang, simple as that’

This past weekend, Jake Paul put a stamp on 2021 by knocking out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in their rematch, but as with all things Paul, the outcome was not without controversy. After a horrible first five rounds, Paul leveled Woodley with a right hook in the sixth round, face-planting “The Chosen One” and ending the fight; however, given how bad the bout was before then, a vocal minority popped up to declare that the bout was rigged and that Woodley took a dive. Similar proclamations were made the last time Paul and Woodley fought, with many fans saying Woodley refusing to pursue Paul after hurting him in the bout was a sign of a predetermined outcome (as opposed to par for the course for Woodley), but fortunately, this time we have UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping to refute these sort of absurd arguments.
UFC

