🏀 Perry scores 23, lifts North Texas over Wichita State

HAYS, Kan. – After falling down by seven points out of the gate, Fort Hays State stormed back for a 13-point halftime lead and went on to win by 25, 82-57, over Newman University on Sunday afternoon (Dec. 19) at Gross Memorial Coliseum. The Tigers, ranked No. 23 in the D2SIDA Top 25 Poll, moved to 9-1 overall and 4-1 in the MIAA, while the Jets fell to 3-8 overall and 0-6 in the MIAA.

