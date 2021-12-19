ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

🏀 Perry scores 23, lifts North Texas over Wichita State

Hays Post
Hays Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Tylor Perry tied his season high with 23 points as North Texas...

hayspost.com

Hays Post

🏀 Tiger women enter break fifth, 12th in national polls

The Fort Hays State women's basketball team jumped two spots in this week's D2SIDA Media Poll, moving to 12th, while holding on to the fifth spot in the WBCA Division II Coaches Poll. Both polls were released on Tuesday. The Tigers picked up 468 points in the voting process in...
Hays Post

🏀 Pack's 15 points spark Kansas State past Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nijel Pack scored 15 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished five assists, sparking Kansas State to a 67-58 win over Nebraska Sunday. Pack saw his first full action after missing two games, including the Wildcats' one-point loss to Marquette, after suffering a concussion in practice. Pack...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

🤼‍♂️ Verhaeghe grabs another weekly MIAA honor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - For the second time this season Marty Verhaeghe has been named MIAA Wrestler of the Week, announced Tuesday by the league office. It is the third week in a row that a Tiger has earned the weekly conference honor, while no other school in the conference has more than one such award this season.
COMBAT SPORTS
Hays Post

🎙 4-H Day with the Wildcat Women’s Basketball set for Jan.

On Jan. 23 the Kansas Association of Extension 4-H Agents have again planned 4-H Day with the Wildcat Women’s Basketball. "It's just a fun way to show spirit. It shows that connection to K State and to 4-H and it's just a cool, cool event," said Cottonwood Extension District agent Susan Schlichting.
Hays Post

🏀 Tigers pull away from Jets, win by 25 in Hays

HAYS, Kan. – After falling down by seven points out of the gate, Fort Hays State stormed back for a 13-point halftime lead and went on to win by 25, 82-57, over Newman University on Sunday afternoon (Dec. 19) at Gross Memorial Coliseum. The Tigers, ranked No. 23 in the D2SIDA Top 25 Poll, moved to 9-1 overall and 4-1 in the MIAA, while the Jets fell to 3-8 overall and 0-6 in the MIAA.
Hays Post

🏀 Balanced effort carries No. 5 Tigers past Bethel

HAYS, Kan. - The fifth-ranked Fort Hays State women's basketball team led wire-to-wire for the second night in a row, defeating Bethel 89-38 Monday evening (Dec. 20). The Tigers (10-1, 4-1 MIAA) were dominant on both ends of the floor, hitting a season-high 10 3-pointers and scoring 22 second-chance points on offense while the defense forced 23 turnovers thanks to 16 steals.
Hays Post

🏀 No. 5 Tiger women cruise past Jets

HAYS, Kan. - The fifth-ranked Fort Hays State women's basketball team led wire-to-wire in a 90-44 blowout victory against Newman Sunday afternoon. The win was FHSU's largest margin of victory against a Division II opponent in more than eight years (109-45 vs OPSU, 11/16/12). The Tigers (9-1, 2-10 MIAA) hit...
#North Texas#Wichita State#Ap#Mean Green
Hays Post

🤼 Verhaeghe wins championship, Tigers finish 17th at Midwest Classic

INDIANAPOLIS - Senior wrestler Marty Verhaeghe took home the 184-pound championship at the 42nd Midwest Classic Sunday (Dec. 19), helping Fort Hays State place 17th out of 42 teams. A.J. Cooper placed fifth at 285 pounds, helping the Tigers total 45.5 team points in the event, second-most among MIAA competition. The Tigers have now claimed three individual champions and 31 placers at the Midwest Classic in their nine appearances all-time.
