This Lot is located right in the heart of Denham Springs. You can't find a spot closer to the Antique District, which is a perfect spot for a day with the family. It is perfect for any sized family, with or without kids. This lot is conveniently located near a brand new elementary school, as well as the high school. This flat lot is perfect for a new construction home, sitting on a little under half an acre. From a large to small, this lot has all the space you need to build whatever size home you prefer. Come see it soon, don't miss your chance!!

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO