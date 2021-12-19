ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky Dominates North Carolina 98-69 in CBS Sports Classic

By Shawn Smith
By Shawn Smith
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKentucky got exactly what they needed in a beatdown 98-69 win vs. North Carolina Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic. Junior point guard Sahvir Wheeler bounced back after a...

gobigbluecountry.com

Nashville Post

Son of former Vols QB great transferring to Tennessee

While Hendon Hooker may be the University of Tennessee’s starting quarterback in 2022, a new candidate threw his hat into the ring for the season after. Navy Shuler, son of former Vols great Heath Shuler, announced on Sunday that he was transferring to UT after spending his first two seasons at Appalachian State. He has four years of eligibility remaining.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama’s Top QB Prospect Signs With South Carolina

The eleventh overall player and first-ranked quarterback in the state of Alabama, Tanner Bailey, signed with the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, giving Shane Beamer his fourth four-star commitment in the 2022 cycle. Bailey announced his decommitment from Oregon after news broke of the Ducks' head coaching vacancy, opening his...
ALABAMA STATE
ClutchPoints

Lakers sign 2 players to bolster depth around LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers signed two players from the NBA G League on Monday morning as seven current players remain in the league’s health and safety protocols. First, the Lakers signed 6’5″ forward Jemerrio Jones, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Jones has played 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd (the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate) this season, averaging 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game. He’s shot 52.5 percent from the field, though he’s not a three-point shooting threat.
NBA
On3.com

Hubert Davis discusses impact of COVID-19 on CBS Sports Classic

While COVID-19 case numbers across the U.S. were beginning to decrease, the new Omicron variant has caused the numbers to jump back up – and that’s been having an impact on sports. As there are multiple NBA and NFL players currently in those leagues’ health and safety protocols, the same is again happening in college sports as there have been multiple game cancellations and postponements over the past week – with more coming.
gobigbluecountry.com

Kentucky Climbs One Spot in Updated AP Poll Rankings

The Kentucky Wildcats picked up their biggest win of the season vs. North Carolina last Saturday, defeating the Tar Heels 98-69 in the CBS Sports Classic. As a result, Kentucky moved up one spot in the latest AP Poll rankings. Kentucky checks in at No. 20 this week. Alabama (10),...
gobigbluecountry.com

Sahvir Wheeler Named SEC Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheeler has been named the Southeastern Conference’s Player of the Week after his dominating performance in a win over North Carolina on Saturday. Wheeler scored a season-high 26 points and added eight assists and a season-high four steals in the 98-69 CBS...
