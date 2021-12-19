Symptoms of Bladder Cancer Stages

In a new paper accepted for publication in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology, researchers at Yale School of Medicine share findings that indicate that, for the first time, there is a potential renal targeted treatment for kidney injury caused by cisplatin, a widely used anti-cancer drug. One in four patients treated with cisplatin develop chronic kidney disease. The Yale researchers found that by using an agonist peptide, derived from the secreted survival protein renalase and encapsulated in nanoparticles specifically designed to be taken up by the proximal tubules of the kidney, the principal site of cisplatin cytotoxicity, they could mitigate cisplatin-induced chronic kidney disease in mice.

CANCER ・ 15 DAYS AGO