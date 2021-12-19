ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Symptoms of Bladder Cancer Stages

Cover picture for the articleThe symptoms of bladder cancer are very similar to those of other types. If you have any of these problems, you need to see your doctor right away to get the appropriate treatment. Bladder cancer is considered in various stages depending on where it started in the bladder and...

Cosmos

How to detect cancer with oranges

Have your oranges gone bad? No need to throw them in the bin because University of Sydney PhD student Pooria Lesani has developed a cancer detection technique made from the juice of rancid oranges. In a study, published in Chemical Engineering Journal, Lesani described the orange-based, low-cost probe, which proved...
asapland.com

What Are The Signs of Oral Cancer?

The signs of oral cancer are not always visible, but you should watch out for them. Here’s what to look for. Pain or numbness anywhere in the mouth or on the lips; is a very common symptom. A lump, thickening, red patch, or white area inside the mouth; can...
Health.com

This 29-Year-Old's Backache Led to a Stage 4 Lung Cancer Diagnosis: 'I See Life in a Completely Different Way'

When Becca Smith, a 29-year-old personal trainer in the UK, started experiencing severe back pain in the beginning of 2020, she thought it was due to a weightlifting injury. At the time, the former bikini contest champion was opening her own yoga studio, training clients seven days a week, and regularly exercising. It made sense to her that her body needed a break.
Scientist

Over the Counter Antihistamines Could Help Against Cancer

Immunotherapy aims to turn the body’s immune system into an ally in the fight against cancer, for instance, by stimulating T cells to identify and kill unwanted tumor cells. Unfortunately, it’s not successful in every patient, as tumors can become resistant to the T cells’ attacks. The mechanisms behind this resistance are varied, and new ones continue to be uncovered. But the secret to overcoming some of them might already be in medicine cabinets everywhere: antihistamines.
survivornet.com

31-Year-Old Woman Now Has Eight Tumors & Stage Four Synovial Sarcoma After Her Doctors Ignored Her Symptoms for More Than Five Years; Advocating for Yourself

A woman has eight tumors and was recently diagnosed with synovial sarcoma after her doctors ignored her symptoms for more than five years. Sarcomas are cancers that arise from the cells that hold the body together. They can occur in muscles, nerves, bones, fat, tendons, cartilage or other forms of connective tissues.
healthitanalytics.com

Predictive Model Detects Early-Stage Lung Cancer

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death and is typically diagnosed at a late stage when the survival rate is extremely low. Early-stage lung cancer is mostly asymptomatic, and low-dose spiral CT imaging is not. a viable option to conduct widespread screenings for the general population. The MGH...
studyfinds.org

Anti-wrinkle cream ingredient collagen could hold the key to curing cancer

NEW YORK — A substance that the body creates naturally and is also an ingredient in anti-wrinkle creams could hold the key to stopping the spread of cancer. Researchers from The Tisch Cancer Institute at Mount Sinai say cancerous tumors secrete a form of the protein collagen that keeps them quiet for years, even as they spread to other parts of the body. Their findings reveal that these tumor cells only turn malignant once their supplies of collagen run out.
MedicalXpress

By putting cancer cells to sleep, new drug could prevent tumor metastasis

A new therapeutic approach prevents the growth of metastatic tumors in mice by forcing cancer cells into a dormant state in which they are unable to proliferate. The study, published November 23 in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM), could lead to new treatments that prevent the recurrence or spread of various cancer types, including breast cancer and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).
The Guardian

Why haven’t we cured cancer?

Despite big improvements in survival, cancer is still one of the world’s biggest killers. Leading Cancer Research UK-funded scientists explain why it presents such a challenge – and look at how far we’ve come
Newswise

Yale Cancer Center Trial Identifies New Treatment Option for Certain Patients with T-Cell Lymphoma

Newswise — The final results from a national phase 2 study including researchers from Yale Cancer Center show the drug tipifarnib increased survival rates for patients with relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL). The findings are being presented today at the 2021 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition in Atlanta, Georgia.
survivornet.com

‘My Last Chemo Is Done!’: Country Music Star Ashley Monroe, 35, Completes Chemotherapy; Understanding Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and Treatment Options for the Disease

Country music star Ashley Monroe has completed chemotherapy for cancer. She shared news of her non-Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis over the summer. Her diagnosis came after doctors looked into her anemia (low levels of red blood cells) – a possible symptom of her rare type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma called Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia.
MedicalXpress

Scientists seek to shift treatment of kidney damage caused by cancer drug

In a new paper accepted for publication in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology, researchers at Yale School of Medicine share findings that indicate that, for the first time, there is a potential renal targeted treatment for kidney injury caused by cisplatin, a widely used anti-cancer drug. One in four patients treated with cisplatin develop chronic kidney disease. The Yale researchers found that by using an agonist peptide, derived from the secreted survival protein renalase and encapsulated in nanoparticles specifically designed to be taken up by the proximal tubules of the kidney, the principal site of cisplatin cytotoxicity, they could mitigate cisplatin-induced chronic kidney disease in mice.
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover how a virus transforms immune cells into cancer

An international team have mapped how the HTLV-1 virus causes a rare leukemia in some people, providing clues on how to stop it happening. The team, led by Imperial College London and Kumamoto University in Japan, used single-cell analysis to show how the virus over-activates T-cells, key immune cells in our blood, causing them to turn cancerous.
birminghamtimes.com

How To Reduce Cancer Drug Dosage A Millionfold

Immunotherapy is an extremely promising prospect in cancer treatment. This innovative approach boosts the body’s own immune system to destroy cancer cells. However, malignant tumors sometimes fool the immune system into thinking they are part of the body and do not need to be combated. Researchers in Israel’s Technion-Israel...
