The senior setter and co-captain, a first team All-Inter-Ac selection, played a key role in the Irish capturing their eighth consecutive PAISAA state girls’ volleyball title, leading the team in assists and aces. Academy of Notre Dame volleyball coach Mike Sheridan said, “Maddie was coolest when the pressure was the greatest, not only with her setting, but also with her serving and defense. Her consistency in setting a variety of balls allowed strong attacks from all front row hitters. She truly was the engine that made the offense go.”

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO