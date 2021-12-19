ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins' Jevon Holland: Returns from COVID list

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Holland was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday. Holland...

www.cbssports.com

FanSided

3 Cowboys players who won’t be back in 2022

These three Dallas Cowboys are almost certainly going to play for somebody else in 2022. While the Dallas Cowboys have everything to play for this season, not every marquee player from this team will be returning next year. Entering Week 16, the Cowboys are 10-4 and in the driver’s seat...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Cole Beasley News

Cole Beasley’s refusal to receive the COVID-19 vaccine has seemingly caught up with him. On Tuesday, the Buffalo Bills wide receiver tested positive for the virus. As an unvaccinated player, he’ll be forced to sit out for the next 10 days with no chance to test out of COVID-19 protocols.
NFL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers injury woes: Chris Godwin out rest of regular season, Leonard Fournette may miss time, per report

It's one thing to lose, but to be swept is quite another. It's one thing to be swept, but to be embarrassed is quite another. It's one thing to be embarrassed, but for it to happen on your home field is quite another. It's one thing to be embarrassed on your own field, but to do so while losing two star players is quite another, and all of this is what Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dealing with after Week 15 -- being shut out by the New Orleans Saints and losing Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Leonard Fournette in the process.
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Make Major Roster Decision On TE Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had his best performance of the year this past Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, there’s a chance he could miss the Chiefs’ next game. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kansas City placed Kelce on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list on...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Terry Bradshaw Said On Sunday

Legendary NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw is very much not a fan of one team’s situation at the quarterback position. The Carolina Panthers played both Cam Newton and P.J. Walker at quarterback during last week’s game. Head coach Matt Rhule plans on doing the same on Sunday. Bradshaw is...
NFL
Awesome 92.3

Chiefs Steelers Game at Arrowhead On Sunday Could Be Postponed

COVID-19 continues to impact the Kansas City Chiefs going into Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium and could postpone the game. NFL.com is reporting the Kansas City Chiefs placed receiver Tyreek Hill and six other players on the reserve / COVID-19 list today. The other players put...
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

What the Packers Said After Escaping Baltimore With a Win

(Opening Statement) "It's never easy in this league. And like we told our team; we will always celebrate victories, and there is also a lot take from that game in terms of what we need to improve upon. I think really in all three phases. There is definitely room for improvement. But you have to give Baltimore a ton of credit. I think a lot of teams would have folded when you are down 14 points. You just go for it in your own territory, and their defense came up big. Stopping us, holding us to a field goal to keep it at a two-possession game. Their offense battled back and scored. Certainly, we didn't end the game offensively the way we like to with that three-and-out. And then they were able to score again. But ultimately, our defense made the play when we had to make it. We're certainly happy about winning the [NFC] North again. But also understand, there's three very tough games in front of us."
NFL
FanSided

The Atlanta Falcons should consider benching Matt Ryan

After the Atlanta Falcons lost to San Francisco 31-13 the Falcons season is essentially over. While they are not mathematically eliminated from the playoffs this loss almost assuredly eliminates Atlanta. With far too many teams in front of them and only three games left in the season, it is time to turn their attention to the off-season.
NFL
The Big Lead

Tom Brady Threw an Interception and a Fit Against the New Orleans Saints

Tom Brady struggled against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday Night Football in Week 15. Brady completed 25 of 45 passes for 190 yards and an interception as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were shut out by a division rival at home. C.J. Gardner-Johnson picked off Brady to ice the game late in the fourth quarter and then things got crazy.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers can breathe sigh of relief on Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were stunningly shut out on Monday Night Football by the New Orleans Saints, but the main talking point from the loss was the multitude of injuries sustained by the offense. In addition to the season-ending injury suffered by star wideout Chris Godwin, the Bucs also lost wide receiver Mike Evans and running back Leonard Fournette to injury in the game.
NFL
FanSided

KC Chiefs vs Pittsburgh Steelers game is clouded by COVID questions

If you find yourself refreshing your Twitter feed, turning to news sites, and/or trying to find a TV channel with answers about what to expect for the Kansas City Chiefs‘ scheduled Week 16 game against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers, just know you’re not alone. In fact, some of those involved in the actual game are likely doing the very same thing.
NFL

