Nebraska is paying its new wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator more than it paid any offensive staffer in 2020 or 2021. Mickey Joseph, whom Scott Frost hired away from LSU last month, is set to earn $600,000 annually for the Huskers on a contract that runs through Dec. 31, 2023, according to a copy of the document obtained via a records request Tuesday afternoon by the Journal Star.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO