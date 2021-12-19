ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

35 Iowans receive Sullivan Brothers’ Award of Valor

By Courier Des Moines Bureau
KPVI Newschannel 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThirty-five Iowans were recognized at the 2020 and 2021 Sullivan Brothers’ Award of Valor and Governor’s Lifesaving Awards ceremony Thursday for their courageous responses. The awards were presented by Gov. Kim Reynolds, Lt. Gov....

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

Related
thejournal-news.net

Two Receive Sertoma Service Award

Nathan Grider and McKinsy Lietz were presented with the 2020 Service to Mankind award by the Hillsboro Sertoma Club on Thursday, Dec. 9. The Sertoma Club planned to honor Grider and Lietz publicly with a banquet on April 16, 2020, but were derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Service to...
HILLSBORO, IL
tamatoledonews.com

Quilt of Valor awarded to Buddie Shaw

Army veteran Buddie Shaw of Tama was awarded a Quilt of Valor for his service during the Korean War recently at his home. Many friends and family were in attendance at the presentation conducted by members of the Central Iowa Quilt Sew-ciety. Shown in the photo with Buddie are (l-r) Cheryl Pansegrau, Gloria DeBower, Buddie, and Cheryl Kupka. Quilts of Valor Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to cover our military service members and veterans that have been touched by war with a comforting and healing quilt. Anyone wishing to receive a quilt of valor or to nominate someone to receive a quilt may do so online at https://www.qovf.org/nominations-awards/.
TAMA, IA
coalvalleynews.com

Mayhorn receives state award

CHARLESTON — Boone County Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Michael Mayhorn received a West Virginia Freedom Award from Gov. Jim Justice and the Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday, Dec. 7. Launched in 2020, the awards recognize emergency officials in six categories: lifesaving, innovation, teamwork, perseverance, leadership, and lifetime...
POLITICS
The Augusta Chronicle

Bennett receives Hice Headliner Award

Tammie Bennett, director of the Jefferson County Leisure Center, wiped tears from her eyes Dec. 3 as she was presented with the Hice Headliner award during the Chamber of Commerce’s annual legislative breakfast. The award was presented by United States Congressman Jody Hice’s District Director Jessica Hayes, who played...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Gregg
Person
Kim Reynolds
crimewatchpa.com

CHIEF WHITNEY RECEIVES TRILOGY AWARD

The FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association (LEEADA) was developed to bring the best leadership training to law enforcement executives throughout the United States. Individuals who complete FBI-LEEDA’s Supervisor Leadership Institute, Command Leadership Institute and Executive Leadership Institute courses receive FBI LEEDA’s Trilogy Award. Last week Chief Nelson Whitney received the Trilogy Award along with representatives from several other local law enforcement agencies. Congratulations Chief Whitney!
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Beatrice Daily Sun

Five Quilts of Valor awarded to area veterans

Five Quilts of Valor were presented at the Legion Club on Sunday, Dec. 19. Tim Fralin served in the United States Marine Corp from December 1987 to August 1998. Tim was sent to Okinawa, Japan; Camp Lejuene, North Carolina; Traverse City, Michigan; Lawrence, Massachusetts. He received the Navy Achievement Meritorious Marine Fleet Recruiting Ribbon with 1 star, Good Conduct metal with two stars, National Defense Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Merit Master Cert com.
MILITARY
thebestmix1055.com

Spellerberg receives Global Statesman Award

The U.S. Global Leadership Coalition recognized Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg recently with the Global Statesman Award, but he prefers to think of it as an honor for the city. “I think it is more a recognition for the city and the great things going on here,” Spellerberg said. “It is...
FREMONT, NE
hubcitytimes.com

Latourell receives industry award

BROOKFIELD – The Wisconsin Hotel & Lodging Association (WHLA) recently honored Cory Latourell, general manager of Hotel Marshfield, with its annual “Innkeeper of the Year Award.”. “The Innkeeper of the Year Award is a time-honored tradition that recognizes an outstanding individual who exemplifies the hospitality industry in our...
MARSHFIELD, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Awards Ceremony#Valor#Clear Lake#Iowans#Sullivan Brothers#Outstanding Service
thecheyennepost.com

Connour Receives Award

Marsha Connour received the 2021 Rob Cleveland Award at the Annual Laramie County Fire Chiefs Association (LCFCA) dinner and awards banquet, Wednesday, December 8. Fire Chief John Kopper presented Connour with the award and said the Rob Cleveland award represents the unwavering dedication and commitment to the community. "Rob led...
POLITICS
heraldcourier.com

Sullivan County Farm Bureau honored with Pinnacle Partnership Award

During the Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation’s 100th annual convention at Franklin’s Cool Springs Marriott, Sullivan County Farm Bureau was recognized for reaching the most prestigious standards possible in membership, programs and teamwork. “We are honored to win the Tennessee Farm Bureau Pinnacle Partnership Award. To me, this means...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
KPVI Newschannel 6

St. Peter's says new oncologist withdrew from suit, but court still lists her as a plaintiff

The CEO of St. Peter’s Health said the hospital’s newly hired oncologist had briefly participated in a lawsuit against a COVID-19 mandate by her previous employer and withdrew from the legal challenge a few days after it was filed. However, court documents filed online show Dr. Elizabeth Bigger’s name still listed as a plaintiff in the U.S. District Court suit as recently as Dec. 14.
HEALTH
KPVI Newschannel 6

Mayoral aide Kate Bolz appointed as state's USDA rural development director

Kate Bolz, an aide to Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and former state senator, will be joining the Biden administration as Nebraska’s USDA rural development director. President Joe Biden named Bolz to the position Friday and she will transition to her new job, which will be based in Lincoln, at the beginning of the year, she said.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KPVI Newschannel 6

Plattsmouth native named Coast Guardsman of Year

PLATTSMOUTH — Gerrod Britton has always been a hero to friends and family members for his service in the United States Coast Guard. Earlier this month, the Plattsmouth native was recognized as a national hero during a ceremony in Morro Bay, California. Britton accepted the United Service Organizations (USO)...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

K-9 Riggs earns Silver Star award for courage, bravery, valor

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha County Sheriff's K-9 Riggs was awarded on Thursday, Dec. 16 a Silver Star Award – the second-highest award given to a member of the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department in recognition of service for valor, courage, intelligence, and bravery. K-9 Riggs was shot in the head...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
1380kcim.com

Greene County First Responders Recognized Thursday With Sullivan Brothers’ Award For Valor

Pictured: Byerly (L) and Allen (R) received their awards during Thursday’s ceremony. Two local first responders were recognized this (Thursday) morning in the Iowa Capitol Rotunda during the 2020 and 2021 Sullivan Brothers’ Award for Valor and Governor’s Life Saving Awards ceremony. Recipients are chosen from law enforcement officers, firefighters and other emergency response units based on a heroic act that put their safety and lives at risk while serving in an official capacity. Greene County Sheriff’s Office Deputy, Shane Allen, and Churdan Firefighter, Nathan Byerly, were recognized for their actions on Oct. 10, 2019. Allen and Byerly jumped into the West Buttrick Creek to pull a driver from a vehicle that had crashed into the water. In total, 35 Iowans were recognized during the ceremony. Gov. Kim Reynolds, says, “When circumstances thrust them onto testing grounds, today’s award winners responded. They sprang into action, showed unparalleled courage, and placed the safety of others ahead of their own.” A full list of recipients and photos and video from the ceremony can be found included below.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Navasota Examiner

Colbert receives service award

Mayor Bert Miller presents Utility Department employee Brian Colbert with a certificate recognizing his five years of service to the City of Navasota Monday, December 13. During those five years, Colbert has promoted from a Water Meter Maintenance Technician to a Water/Wastewater Operator and obtained both Class C Groundwater and Wastewater licenses as well as Backhoe license. Examiner photo by Connie Clements.
NAVASOTA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy