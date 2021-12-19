LA float to roll in Rose Parade in California for the first time

The Tournament of Roses Parade on New Year’s Day will for the first time in its 133-year history feature a Louisiana float. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser said Louisiana will be the only state to have a float in the iconic parade and the Louisiana Tourism Float will feature a music ambassador from the Bayou State.

“We’ll have Laine Hardy, the American Idol winner, he’ll be playing and singing with the Hot 8 Brass Band”, said Nungesser.

They will perform mid-parade on a stage in front of the Louisiana tourism logo “Feed Your Soul.”

The float will include representatives who have assisted during the COVID and hurricane crises and will be decorated to depict the spirit of the Bayou State, including moss-covered trees, powdered covered beignets, and crawfish.

“There will be a balcony, a gator, and a swamp scene on the back and some Mardi Gras beads hanging on the trees,” said Nungesser.

Nungesser said riders of the float will also include teachers, first responders, utility workers, healthcare professionals, and volunteers who gave so unselfishly to help others during the pandemic and the recent storms.

“We are going to put our first foot forward heading into the new year, honoring all those that do so good, so much every day to help Louisiana,” said Nungesser.

The $350,000 float will be decorated with 34-thousand roses and handmade magnolias. Another $200,000 in state money will go towards travel and entertainment expenses.