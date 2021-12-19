ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

LA float to roll in Rose Parade in California for the first time

By Jeff Palermo
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dZaP5_0dQlHQCc00

The Tournament of Roses Parade on New Year’s Day will for the first time in its 133-year history feature a Louisiana float. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser said Louisiana will be the only state to have a float in the iconic parade and the Louisiana Tourism Float will feature a music ambassador from the Bayou State.

“We’ll have Laine Hardy, the American Idol winner, he’ll be playing and singing with the Hot 8 Brass Band”, said Nungesser.

They will perform mid-parade on a stage in front of the Louisiana tourism logo “Feed Your Soul.”

The float will include representatives who have assisted during the COVID and hurricane crises and will be decorated to depict the spirit of the Bayou State, including moss-covered trees, powdered covered beignets, and crawfish.

“There will be a balcony, a gator, and a swamp scene on the back and some Mardi Gras beads hanging on the trees,” said Nungesser.

Nungesser said riders of the float will also include teachers, first responders, utility workers, healthcare professionals, and volunteers who gave so unselfishly to help others during the pandemic and the recent storms.

“We are going to put our first foot forward heading into the new year, honoring all those that do so good, so much every day to help Louisiana,” said Nungesser.

The $350,000 float will be decorated with 34-thousand roses and handmade magnolias. Another $200,000 in state money will go towards travel and entertainment expenses.

Comments / 0

Related
WWL-AMFM

Business: Rent soars in Louisiana

Rent is soaring in Louisiana. According to an analysis by Rent.com, the average rent over the summer jumped nearly 23% in the state to $1,054, the second sharpest jump in the country behind Idaho. Nationwide, renters paid an average…
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Louisiana State
Local
California Government
Local
Louisiana Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laine Hardy
Person
Billy Nungesser
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy