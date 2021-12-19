ID WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Effective: 2021-12-22 04:04:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-22 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Spokane Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...There will be additional snow accumulations between 4AM and 6AM. Wintry conditions will continue. * WHERE...Spokane, Rockford, Spokane Valley, Coeur d`Alene, Cheney, Hayden, Post Falls, Airway Heights, and Davenport. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are possible. This could impact the Wednesday morning commute.

FERRY COUNTY, WA ・ 8 HOURS AGO