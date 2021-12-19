ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

ID WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

KULR8
 3 days ago

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches. valleys and 3 to 6 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high. as 35 mph. * WHERE...Eastport, Sandpoint, Bonners Ferry, Athol, Schweitzer....

www.kulr8.com

bigislandvideonews.com

Flood Watch, High Surf Advisory For Hawaiʻi Island

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the Big Island and a High Surf Advisory for east facing shores. (BIVN) – Several weather advisories were issued for Hawaiʻi island on Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service in Honolulu posted a Flood...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Spokane Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 04:04:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-22 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Spokane Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...There will be additional snow accumulations between 4AM and 6AM. Wintry conditions will continue. * WHERE...Spokane, Rockford, Spokane Valley, Coeur d`Alene, Cheney, Hayden, Post Falls, Airway Heights, and Davenport. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are possible. This could impact the Wednesday morning commute.
FERRY COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Spokane Area, Upper Columbia Basin by NWS

ADAMS COUNTY, WA
KULR8

ID WFO BOISE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST /7 AM PST/. * WHAT...Visibility below 1/4 mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Lower Treasure Valley in both Oregon and Idaho. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MST /7 AM PST/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ENVIRONMENT
KULR8

WY WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST. * WHAT...West to southwest winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Arlington and. Elk Mountain along Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Wednesday.
WYOMING STATE
KULR8

WY WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED FOR THE MOUNTAINS THURSDAY THROUGH EARLY. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH. * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow likely. Total snow. accumulations of 1 to 3 feet possible late Thursday afternoon. through Saturday morning. Winds could gust as high...
WYOMING STATE
KULR8

WY WFO RIVERTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH. * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10. inches possible from north entrance to Old Faithful. 12 to 20. inches possible at elevations above 9000 feet in the Tetons and. across southern...
ENVIRONMENT
KULR8

WY WFO RIVERTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH. * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult over South Pass, especially. for high profile...
ENVIRONMENT
KULR8

ID WFO BOISE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS. AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12. inches, except 14 to 18 inches over the higher mountains. * WHERE...West Central Mountains zone. * WHEN...From 5 PM...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Spokane Area, Upper Columbia Basin by NWS

ADAMS COUNTY, WA
KULR8

ID Boise ID Zone Forecast

————— 865 FPUS55 KBOI 221037. Zone Forecasts for Southwest Idaho/Southeast Oregon. Spot temperatures are for today, tonight, and Thursday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO. 5 PM MST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Widespread snow showers. Chance of snow 90 percent. Snow. accumulation of 2...
ENVIRONMENT
KULR8

Mountain Snow Expected Wednesday Night

Winter weather tracks into Yellowstone National Park and the Beartooth/Absarokas mountains late Wednesday night. Significant snow totals can be expected in the high country, including Cooke City. The snow is expected to taper in YNP Thursday evening, while still impacting our southwest mountains through Friday night.
ENVIRONMENT
KULR8

WY Salt Lake City UT Zone Forecast

————— 694 FPUS55 KSLC 221017. This is an automatically-generated product based on a. representative point or points within each forecast zone. The. forecast may not be representative of the exact location you are. interested in. For a more specific forecast, please visit. weather.gov/slc and. (1) click...
ENVIRONMENT
KULR8

WY Rapid City SD Zone Forecast

————— 765 FPUS53 KUNR 221627. .REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest. winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds. 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Breezy....
ENVIRONMENT
KULR8

MT WFO MISSOULA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS. * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4. inches. Light freezing rain possible with light accumulations. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to. Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road,...
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

MT WFO BILLINGS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds gusting to around 65 mph. * WHERE...Livingston Area and Beartooth Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MST Friday. Strongest winds expected tonight. into Wednesday morning, and Wednesday night into Thursday. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

ID Spokane WA Zone Forecast

————— 254 FPUS56 KOTX 220524. Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Including the cities of Sandpoint, Rathdrum, Bonners Ferry,. Priest River, Eastport, Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,. and Kettle Falls. 923 PM PST Tue Dec 21 2021. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL...
SPOKANE, WA

