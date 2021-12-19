Sean Marks and Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving return: ‘Decision is what’s best for the team right now’

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. He’s baaaackkkk! Well, sort of. After months of discussion, trade rumors, retirement rumblings, and a lot of frustration, it seems that Kyrie Irving is finally going to make his season debut for the Brooklyn Nets in the near future. While his exact return date is still unknown, thanks to him immediately being tossed into the unreasonably long list of Nets players currently under health and safety protocols, the organization seems content to let their All-Star guard return to the team, even if he will only be allowed to play in road games. And if we’re being honest, while a full-time Kyrie is obviously the preferred choice, I’d still much rather have Irving on the floor half the time than none of the time. So let’s dive in and see what this groundbreaking news could mean for your fantasy hoops squad.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO