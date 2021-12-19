ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sean Marks and Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving return: ‘Decision is what’s best for the team right now’

By Chris Milholen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrior to Saturday’s game against the Magic — and in wake of Kyrie Irving's return on a part-time basis and a long list of players added to the league’s health and safety protocols, Sean Marks spoke to the media to address the decision ... and the current state of the...

NBA
