NHL

Red Wings place Filip Zadina in NHL's COVID protocol

Sportsnet.ca
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Red Wings have placed Filip Zadina in NHL's COVID protocol, the team announced on Saturday ahead of...

www.sportsnet.ca

NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
NHL

SNOWY STRONG FUNDS DISTRIBUTED

The Calgary Flames Foundation and Chris and Kelsie Snow are proud to announce the direction of funds raised through the Snowy Strong fundraising campaign. Two years ago tomorrow, Assistant General Manager Chris Snow revealed his ALS diagnosis and his intention to help fund a cure. Since that day, the Snowy Strong endeavor has raised nearly $520,000 to fund ALS research. One year ago tomorrow, $200,000 was gifted to the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto to help fund an innovative, world-first clinical trial. More than $70,000 is at work at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, an international leader in research into familial ALS such as Chris' form of the disease. Today, we are pleased to announce that an additional donation of $240,000 will be directed through the Calgary Flames Foundation to the CAPTURE ALS initiative led by Dr. Sanjay Kalra at the Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute at the University of Alberta.
CHARITIES
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Oilers, Coyotes, Hurricanes, Flames, Blackhawks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Jesse Puljujarvi of the Edmonton Oilers tested for COVID while the team was on the road in Seattle. Does that mean he’s stuck there over the holidays? Meanwhile, one scribe asks why the Arizona Coyotes wouldn’t want to build around Jakob Chychrun? Is there something going on no one knows about? The Carolina Hurricanes are looking to add before the deadline and might the Calgary Flames be prepared to make a big splash before March 21st?
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

NHL shuts down Blue Jackets, Canadiens until at least end of holiday break

In a pair of scheduling moves aimed at stemming the spread of COVID-19 within the league, the NHL has postponed all Columbus Blue Jackets games and the Montreal Canadiens will pause all team activities until at least Dec. 26, the end of the league's holiday break. The Blue Jackets had...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Hour 3 - Real leadership in Vancouver

Jamie and Israel welcome in David Quadrelli to talk about the Canucks "mini-camp" during the COVID pause, and how it is becoming increasingly beneficial while other teams are forced to sit at home. The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Media Inc. or any affiliate.
NHL

