Adele nominated for four BRIT Awards

By Celebretainment
thechronicle-news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdele has received four nominations for the upcoming BRIT Awards....

www.thechronicle-news.com

The Guardian

New artists join Adele and Dua Lipa on list for first non-gendered Brit awards

Adele, Ed Sheeran, Little Simz and Dave have topped the largest-ever field of nominations at the Brit awards, as the ceremony moves beyond gendered categories. Each artist earned four nominations, including in the new “artist of the year” category that has replaced “British male” and “British female”, and for album of the year. New awards have been added this year to highlight excellence in genres: alternative/rock, hip-hop/grime/rap, dance, and pop/R&B.
CELEBRITIES
Music Week

Adele, Dave, Ed Sheeran and Little Simz lead 2022 BRIT nominations

Adele, Dave, Ed Sheeran and Little Simz lead the nominations for the 2022 BRIT Awards with four each. The contenders for next year’s ceremony were revealed during ITV’s The BRITs Are Coming show, which was also livestreamed on YouTube. It featured performances from Anne-Marie, Joel Corry, Mabel, Mimi Webb and Glass Animals.
CELEBRITIES
dancingastronaut.com

Fred again.., Calvin Harris, RAYE, Joel Corry snag 2022 BRIT Award nominations

Lauded London producer and one of Dancing Astronaut‘s Artists To Watch in 2022, Fred again.. has been nominated for his second BRIT award, this time in the category of Best Dance Act. Fellow nominees in this category include Calvin Harris, Joel Corry, and RAYE. Fred Gibson, the musician behind...
MUSIC
