ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

35 Iowans receive Sullivan Brothers’ Award of Valor

By Courier Des Moines Bureau
southernminn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThirty-five Iowans were recognized at the 2020 and 2021 Sullivan Brothers’ Award of Valor and Governor’s Lifesaving Awards ceremony Thursday for their courageous responses. The awards were presented by Gov. Kim Reynolds, Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg and Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens. The Governor’s Lifesaving...

www.southernminn.com

Comments / 0

Related
leadercourier-times.com

Beaulieu receives SIMPCO award

Each year the Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council (SIMPCO) recognizes individuals who have made unique and exceptional contributions to SIMPCO. Nominated by SIMPCO staff, recipients demonstrate commitment, leadership and dedication to the organization. SIMPCO held its annual awards ceremony Dec. 9. Ken Beaulieu, Chairman of the Dakota Dunes CID Board...
POLITICS
thejournal-news.net

Two Receive Sertoma Service Award

Nathan Grider and McKinsy Lietz were presented with the 2020 Service to Mankind award by the Hillsboro Sertoma Club on Thursday, Dec. 9. The Sertoma Club planned to honor Grider and Lietz publicly with a banquet on April 16, 2020, but were derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Service to...
HILLSBORO, IL
tamatoledonews.com

Quilt of Valor awarded to Buddie Shaw

Army veteran Buddie Shaw of Tama was awarded a Quilt of Valor for his service during the Korean War recently at his home. Many friends and family were in attendance at the presentation conducted by members of the Central Iowa Quilt Sew-ciety. Shown in the photo with Buddie are (l-r) Cheryl Pansegrau, Gloria DeBower, Buddie, and Cheryl Kupka. Quilts of Valor Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to cover our military service members and veterans that have been touched by war with a comforting and healing quilt. Anyone wishing to receive a quilt of valor or to nominate someone to receive a quilt may do so online at https://www.qovf.org/nominations-awards/.
TAMA, IA
coalvalleynews.com

Mayhorn receives state award

CHARLESTON — Boone County Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Michael Mayhorn received a West Virginia Freedom Award from Gov. Jim Justice and the Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday, Dec. 7. Launched in 2020, the awards recognize emergency officials in six categories: lifesaving, innovation, teamwork, perseverance, leadership, and lifetime...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
wvpublic.org

Hoyer Receives ‘Spirit Of The Valley’ Award

The YMCA of the Kanawha Valley presented the Spirit of the Valley award to retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Wednesday. When Hoyer found out that he was going to receive the award, he said he was honored, but also a little uncomfortable. But then he realized he was receiving the award for a lot of other people.
CHARLESTON, WV
Courier-Times

WWII veteran receives Quilt of Valor

Carl Crisp is wrapped in love and support. Literally. Carl, a World War II veteran who is part of the Senior Living at Forest Ridge community, was recently awarded a Quilt of Valor for his military service. The Quilts of Valor Foundation began in 2003 when founder Catherine Roberts had...
MILITARY
hubcitytimes.com

Latourell receives industry award

BROOKFIELD – The Wisconsin Hotel & Lodging Association (WHLA) recently honored Cory Latourell, general manager of Hotel Marshfield, with its annual “Innkeeper of the Year Award.”. “The Innkeeper of the Year Award is a time-honored tradition that recognizes an outstanding individual who exemplifies the hospitality industry in our...
MARSHFIELD, WI
thebestmix1055.com

Spellerberg receives Global Statesman Award

The U.S. Global Leadership Coalition recognized Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg recently with the Global Statesman Award, but he prefers to think of it as an honor for the city. “I think it is more a recognition for the city and the great things going on here,” Spellerberg said. “It is...
FREMONT, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Gregg
Person
Kim Reynolds
Person
Paul Allen
thecheyennepost.com

Connour Receives Award

Marsha Connour received the 2021 Rob Cleveland Award at the Annual Laramie County Fire Chiefs Association (LCFCA) dinner and awards banquet, Wednesday, December 8. Fire Chief John Kopper presented Connour with the award and said the Rob Cleveland award represents the unwavering dedication and commitment to the community. "Rob led...
POLITICS
Kingsport Times-News

Sullivan County Farm Bureau honored with Pinnacle Partnership Award

BLOUNTVILLE — During the Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation’s 100th annual convention at Franklin’s Cool Springs Marriott, Sullivan County Farm Bureau was recognized for reaching the most prestigious standards possible in membership, programs and teamwork. “We are honored to win the Tennessee Farm Bureau Pinnacle Partnership Award,” said...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
southernminn.com

Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, December 21st, 2021

(Jefferson City, MO) -- A state constitutional deadline is pressing on members of the redistricting panels in the Missouri Legislature. The two groups met Monday without voting on new political district boundaries that would be used in the 2022 elections. Both will meet again Thursday. If they can’t agree on those boundaries the job will be completed by judges. Thursday is the deadline for the panels to submit a tentative plan for the proposed districts to the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office.
GAS PRICE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

K-9 Riggs earns Silver Star award for courage, bravery, valor

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha County Sheriff's K-9 Riggs was awarded on Thursday, Dec. 16 a Silver Star Award – the second-highest award given to a member of the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department in recognition of service for valor, courage, intelligence, and bravery. K-9 Riggs was shot in the head...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Awards Ceremony#Valor#Iowans#Sullivan Brothers#Outstanding Service#Clear Lake#Japanese#Shld#Chuckgrassley
theperrynews.com

Five Perry firefighters receive Sullivan Brothers’ Award of Valor

Five firefighters with the Perry Volunteer Fire Department were been honored Thursday by the Iowa Department of Public Safety with the 2020 Sullivan Brothers’ Award of Valor for heroism in the line of duty. A total of 35 Iowans were honored with the Governor’s Lifesaving Awards and the Sullivan...
PERRY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
1380kcim.com

Greene County First Responders Recognized Thursday With Sullivan Brothers’ Award For Valor

Pictured: Byerly (L) and Allen (R) received their awards during Thursday’s ceremony. Two local first responders were recognized this (Thursday) morning in the Iowa Capitol Rotunda during the 2020 and 2021 Sullivan Brothers’ Award for Valor and Governor’s Life Saving Awards ceremony. Recipients are chosen from law enforcement officers, firefighters and other emergency response units based on a heroic act that put their safety and lives at risk while serving in an official capacity. Greene County Sheriff’s Office Deputy, Shane Allen, and Churdan Firefighter, Nathan Byerly, were recognized for their actions on Oct. 10, 2019. Allen and Byerly jumped into the West Buttrick Creek to pull a driver from a vehicle that had crashed into the water. In total, 35 Iowans were recognized during the ceremony. Gov. Kim Reynolds, says, “When circumstances thrust them onto testing grounds, today’s award winners responded. They sprang into action, showed unparalleled courage, and placed the safety of others ahead of their own.” A full list of recipients and photos and video from the ceremony can be found included below.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Navasota Examiner

Colbert receives service award

Mayor Bert Miller presents Utility Department employee Brian Colbert with a certificate recognizing his five years of service to the City of Navasota Monday, December 13. During those five years, Colbert has promoted from a Water Meter Maintenance Technician to a Water/Wastewater Operator and obtained both Class C Groundwater and Wastewater licenses as well as Backhoe license. Examiner photo by Connie Clements.
NAVASOTA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy