35 Iowans receive Sullivan Brothers’ Award of Valor

Pictured: Byerly (L) and Allen (R) received their awards during Thursday’s ceremony. Two local first responders were recognized this (Thursday) morning in the Iowa Capitol Rotunda during the 2020 and 2021 Sullivan Brothers’ Award for Valor and Governor’s Life Saving Awards ceremony. Recipients are chosen from law enforcement officers, firefighters and other emergency response units based on a heroic act that put their safety and lives at risk while serving in an official capacity. Greene County Sheriff’s Office Deputy, Shane Allen, and Churdan Firefighter, Nathan Byerly, were recognized for their actions on Oct. 10, 2019. Allen and Byerly jumped into the West Buttrick Creek to pull a driver from a vehicle that had crashed into the water. In total, 35 Iowans were recognized during the ceremony. Gov. Kim Reynolds, says, “When circumstances thrust them onto testing grounds, today’s award winners responded. They sprang into action, showed unparalleled courage, and placed the safety of others ahead of their own.” A full list of recipients and photos and video from the ceremony can be found included below.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO