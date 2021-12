The Bristol Central boys basketball team has faced perennial powerhouse East Catholic four times over the past three seasons. The Eagles won the first two matchups by nearly 40 points each, which were both played during the 2019-20 season; while the Rams were victorious in the most recent two contests when they went to Manchester for the CCC Championship in March and won in overtime, and now a 74-59 win at Mohegan Sun Arena on Monday night as part of The Day Holiday Classic.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 15 HOURS AGO