Fort Myers, FL

Warm Sunday, but cooler temperatures and rain on the horizon

By Andrew Shipley
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
The heat continues to be the main weather story this weekend. Naples broke the 2016 daily record high temperature by a degree on Saturday with a high of 86°. Page Field in Fort Myers fellow a degree shy of a record as well.

After some showers earlier this evening, skies are partly cloudy. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s, low 70s overnight with some patchy fog developing after midnight. Tomorrow will be another very warm day with southwest winds... highs in the low to mid 80s & partly cloudy skies. A spot shower is possible by afternoon. These temperatures will likely be a few degrees shy of the record. Monday will be very similar to Sunday, with low to mid 80s, partly cloudy skies, and the chance of a spot shower or two in the afternoon.

The next solid chance for rain will come on Monday night into Tuesday as a front slides through. The current forecast models are shower 0.5 to 0.75 inches of rain across SWFL. Considering we are over an inch below normal already, this rain will definitely be welcome. The front itself will be welcome as well as it will usher in cooler, drier air. Look for high temperatures in the 70s leading up to Christmas. Thursday will likely be the coolest start with overnight lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

FOX 4 WFTX

Storm Damage in Fort Myers

Lee County Deputies are currently assessing the storm damage at Eagle Ridge Road, Briar Ridge Circle, and Sweetwater Court in Fort Myers. Motorists are encouraged to avoid these areas and find alternate routes.
FORT MYERS, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

