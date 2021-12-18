After the Bell: Shillan & Duffy Recap UFC Fight Night 199

A boxer that fought on the same card as Jake Paul looked completely unrecognisable after her defeat to world champion Amanda Serrano. Miriam Gutierrez absorbed a scary amount of punches throughout the 10-round scrap - 237, to be exact. In the end, it was Serrano who had her hand raised,...
After narrowly winning their first bout in August, Jake Paul left no doubt with a big win over Tyron Woodley on Saturday night. Paul landed a wild knockout blow in the sixth round that sent Woodley falling straight to the mat out cold. Shannon Sharpe explains why this win still does not label him as a professional boxer.
Add Carrese Archer to the list of people trying to get a fight with Nate Diaz. This past weekend, Diaz was in attendance for the boxing rematch between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley, supporting his teammate Chris Avila who won a majority decision over Anthony Taylor on the prelims. Diaz left the event early and on his way out, the younger Diaz brother caused a stir when he faked a punch at a bystander holding a beer, the result being that bystander flinched hard and spilled the beer everywhere. The scene was shared on social media and quickly went viral.
Jake Paul has taken the world by storm in recent days. Appearing on genuine, legitimate professional sports networks like ESPN, Sky Sports and Showtime even. Not just the younger generation audience he has peaked interest in. Paul is even getting some old school boxing fans to take a look to...
YouTuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul has issued a warning to Canelo Alvarez following his knockout win over Tyron Woodley. Last Saturday night in Tampa, Jake Paul produced the best knockout of his career thus far as he put Tyron Woodley’s lights out in their short notice rematch. It came just under four months after Paul was able to defeat the former UFC welterweight champion via decision in his hometown of Cleveland.
As Jake Paul ventures deeper into his career as a professional boxer, he's attempting to prove his skill by taking on former champions and experienced pros. His latest fight was against 39-year-old former UFC champion Tyron Woodley. The fight between the two appeared to end with Jake's victory after he connected a right overhand and knocked Tyron out, but some are now calling that knockout into question.
JAKE PAUL has seemingly snubbed Tommy Fury as his next opponent and chosen to fight former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. The YouTuber turned boxer scored a stunning sixth-round KO victory over former UFC champ Tyron Woodley last weekend to stretch his record to a perfect 5-0. And according...
Prior to Jake Paul’s thunderous knockout win over Tyron Woodley at last weekend’s “Leave No Doubt” pay-per-view (PPV) event (see it again here), most of the action was taking place in the stands at Amalie Arena in Tampa, which should not come as a surprise when you consider some of the distinguished attendees.
Jake Paul and Jorge Masvidal have continued to take shots at one another. After Paul knocked out Tyron Woodley last Saturday he called out Masvidal to fight him and “Gamebred” issued a video responding to the challenge. Now, days after his win, Paul was on his brother Logan’s podcast ‘Impaulsive’ where he offered Masvidal $5 million plus pay-per-view points to fight him.
Jake Paul defeated Tyron Woodley over the weekend, and it was yet another example of Paul defeating competition that isn't experienced in boxing. While Paul has a couple of years of experience under his belt, his opponents virtually have none. Sure, they are fighters with a lot of professional years under their belts, however, they simply do not possess the sheer boxing skill required to actually put on a competitive fight.
Tommy Fury has labelled Jake Paul’s knockout win over Tyron Woodley as a “terrible fight” and admits it was a “very upsetting” watch.Fury, 7-0, is the younger brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury but missed out on a career-high payday with the YouTuber-turned-boxer after suffering a bacterial chest infection and broken rib in training in the build-up to the fight.Paul swiftly replaced Fury with Woodley in a rematch and quickly improved on his performance from the first fight, a points decision victory, inflicting a devastating stoppage in the sixth round on the former UFC champion.And Fury told...
Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley replaced retired NBA star Nate Robinson in the Jake Paul highlight reel hall of fame, thanks to a thunderous sixth-round knockout that sent “The Chosen One” face first onto the canvas last weekend in Tampa. After the loss, Woodley held a fan...
Jake Paul has no intentions of ending his relationship with Tyron Woodley following their recent rematch in Tampa, Florida. Paul (5-0) and Woodley (0-2) squared off for a second time on Saturday night, this after their first encounter had ended in a controversial split-decision. The rematch left no controversy as...
Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley fight for the second time. Will the rematch be different than their first meeting? FanSided has an answer. Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley meet in an unexpected boxing rematch on Saturday, Dec. 18. It’s an event that came together quickly but should provide some intrigue.
Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley was suspended 60 days by Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, according to MMA Junkie, after getting flattened by social media sensation Jake Paul in the sixth round of their cruiserweight rematch last weekend in Tampa. Watch the replay of Paul’s violent knockout...
Tyron Woodley was on the receiving end of a wicked right hand thrown by YouTuber-turner-boxer Jake Paul in the sixth round of Saturday’s eight-round rematch. The punch resulted in multiple losses for Woodley. He lost consciousness, the bout itself, and the chance to win a $500,000 knockout bonus. After the fight, it was deemed Woodley also has lost the ability to fight for the next two months.
