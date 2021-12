One of the most straightforward ways to save money on insurance is by bundling policies. If you own or rent a home, and have a car, you may be able to shave a considerable amount off your collective monthly premium by consolidating policies and buying insurance from just one carrier. Of course, you may also find discounts through bundling other types of insurance -- including policies that cover boats, personal property or other major assets. But the traditional home and auto bundle is among the most common, and will typically save you the most money in discounted premiums.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 9 DAYS AGO