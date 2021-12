MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Make it six in a row for the Miami Dolphins. The streak was on the line at Hard Rock Stadium as the Dolphins hosted the struggling Jets. Miami was trying to sweep the season series and keep playoff hopes alive. After a slow start, the Dolphins dominated until a Tua Tagovailoa fourth quarter interception was returned for a touchdown to tie the game at 24. The running game came up big to help reclaim the lead, for good, for a 31-24 final. It wasn’t always pretty against the bad Jets, but Miami pulled out a win and incredibly is back to .500...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO