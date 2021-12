March seems like a long time from now but it is close enough to share the announcement of the 11th annual Autism Conference at Utah Valley University coming in March 2022. Currently the Melissa Nellesen Autism Center is planning for an in person event after two years of virtual meetings. The date is March 4th and registrations are already being accepted. For anyone who is not familiar, the conference is geared to meet the interest and need of students, adults on the spectrum, families, educators, professionals, and service providers.

