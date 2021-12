BALTIMORE (AP) — Diamond Miller caught a pass at full speed and made a layup in transition, with no apparent fear about her knee. Moments later, she made a 3-pointer. The rout was on for No. 6 Maryland by that point, but what Miller was able to do was of greater significance for the Terrapins. They are finally looking healthy after a 98-52 victory over Coppin State on Tuesday.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO