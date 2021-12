Winter Light Fest has been busy so far this year. Organizers say ticket sales have been strong, with about 50% more visitors so far this year compared to last year. The walking tour on the northeast side of Abilene has also grown its display, which increased from two million to nearly three million lights. Matt Robinson, owner of Christmas Decor by Lone Star Electric, makes sure the lights are working in the park. "Seeing the families out here spending time together, and of course the kids (are) smiling and running and having fun. I think it's just great for our community. It's great for families today. I think it’s what we need."

ABILENE, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO