Christmas came early for Richard Pitino on Tuesday night in the Pit. And while the gift may not have looked beautiful to all — the night started with news of the team’s starting center being dismissed from the program and then the Lobo offense shot just 34.8% from the field — a 68-54 win over visiting Norfolk State was a sight to behold for the Lobos first-year head coach.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO