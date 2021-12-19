ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martha Stewart Reveals Nativity Scene She Crafted in Prison

By Samantha Whidden
 3 days ago
Earlier this week, retail businesswoman, writer, and television personality Martha Stewart took to TikTok to share details about the Nativity Scene she crafted while in prison. “You’ll never guess where I made this nativity scene,” Martha Stewart declared in the video. “Get ready for a storytime.”....

