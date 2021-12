The definition of “Christmas movie” is changing at our house. I think the four people in my house agreed for a long period of time that a Christmas movie was something like Elf or Klaus (this movie is on Netflix and we love it). More recently, if I say I want to watch a Christmas movie, I get groans because it is assumed I am talking about the Lifetime/Hallmark variety, which are a staple of this season for me. Add to that our newest Die Hard viewer who has contributed their “yes” vote to the question, “Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?”

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO