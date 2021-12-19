ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucille Ball Clings Onto John Wayne in Vintage Photo

By Joe Rutland
 3 days ago
If you have not seen Lucille Ball trying to get a word in edgewise while meeting John Wayne, then we have you covered, Outsiders. On Saturday, the John Wayne Estate shared an old-school photo of “America’s favorite redhead” hanging out with The Duke. Take a look...

Comments / 14

Dennis Quealy
3d ago

Anyone that Lucy would cling to must have been a very good person. I don’t think she sugar coated anything or anyone.

Reply
14
Towanda Stewart
3d ago

I loved it when John Wayne played on the I Love Lucy show , they were so funny.

Reply
14
Crown royal
3d ago

The good old days when actors acted and weren't political.

Reply(1)
19
