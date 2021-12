If there’s a celebrity we’d like to see take any public office, it’s Matthew McConaughey. We’re not alone in that opinion, either. For the past couple of years, McConaughey has been toying with the idea of running for governor in Texas. Millions of fans encouraged him to do so. Additionally, people that he knows personally wanted to see him take that leap. Earlier this year, he was ahead of incumbent Governor Ted Cruz in at least one poll. However, he decided that the world of politics would be alright, alright, alright without him for a little while longer. In November he announced that he wouldn’t be putting his hat in the ring.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO