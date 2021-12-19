Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Impressive recruiting class bodes well for Jedd Fisch, Cats

West Virginia has put together three of the highest-rated recruiting classes by average rating in school history all in a row. This year was no different, with an 86.59 average rating with one player remaining to be ranked. Tight ends coach Travis Trickett is currently the top-ranked recruiter, per 247Sports Recruiter Rankings, and each of the assistants had their 'moment' in helping land the top players in the class. However, a lot of credit also goes to those that don't often get recognized.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO