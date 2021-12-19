Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Impressive recruiting class bodes well for Jedd Fisch, Cats

Over the last couple of years, former longtime NFL coach Jeff Fisher has been rumored as a candidate for several college football jobs. According to The Tennessean, Fisher interviewed for the opening at East Tennessee State and is “putting serious thought into the position and may accept it if offered.”
Jonathan Kuminga poured in a career-high performance against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night. The Golden State Warriors, however, lost that game, 119-100, as they opted to rest their stars on the second night of a back-to-back. Kuminga flashed the potential that enticed the Warriors to select him with their...
The Denver Broncos are adding some depth to their quarterback room. With Teddy Bridgewater recovering from a concussion, the team reportedly signed QB Anthony Gordon to its practice squad. The NFL Network‘s Tom Pelissero shared the news via Twitter. “With Teddy Bridgewater likely out this week with a concussion,”...
Professional lacrosse player Alex Aust married fellow lacrosse star Marus Holman on Dec. 17 in Mexico. Earlier this year, Aust became the first lacrosse player to be featured in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Aust was also a member of the U.S. national women's lacrosse team that won the World Cup in 2017.
Earlier this month, USC quarterback Kedon Slovis decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Among the first schools to contact him was one of the Trojans’ greatest rivals. In an interview with TrojanSports.com, Slovis revealed that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish were the first team to call him. He said he was shocked by how quickly he heard back from any team, let alone Notre Dame.
The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 women's basketball poll, with team's RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week's poll and first-place votes received. 1. South Carolina (13)26-57684. 2. Stanford (13)31-27631. 3. Connecticut (6)28-27633. 4. North...
For all the enthusiasm over Wednesday's football recruiting splash, it must be emphasized:. (1) These are long-range additions whose value will be determined by how they grow in the weight room and develop over time ... not necessarily in 2022. (2) Five prep offensive linemen and a junior college transfer...
West Virginia has put together three of the highest-rated recruiting classes by average rating in school history all in a row. This year was no different, with an 86.59 average rating with one player remaining to be ranked. Tight ends coach Travis Trickett is currently the top-ranked recruiter, per 247Sports Recruiter Rankings, and each of the assistants had their 'moment' in helping land the top players in the class. However, a lot of credit also goes to those that don't often get recognized.
While no team has clinched a postseason spot in the jam-packed AFC, there never have been more teams alive in the playoff hunt this late in a season. Only Chicago, Detroit, Jacksonville, Houston and the New York Jets have been eliminated so far, with 27 teams still with at least a sliver of a postseason chance, tied for the most ever with three weeks left in the season.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Sirianni yelled at Jalen Hurts on the sideline for being careless with the ball and losing a fumble. Then the Philadelphia Eagles coach saw his starting quarterback hold on tight to carry the team on his shoulders. Hurts ran for two touchdowns and threw for...
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Chuck O'Bannon Jr. scored 19 points, Emanuel Miller and Damion Baugh recorded double-doubles and TCU throttled Grambling 90-55 on Tuesday night. Miller finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds and Baugh scored 13 with 11 boards to give TCU its seventh straight win. It's the longest Horned Frogs win streak since the 2018-19 season which produced an eight-game win streak.
The defense squandered a fourth-quarter lead to a third-string quarterback. The offense could manage only one touchdown against a defense missing several starters. If ever there was a game that summed up late Raiders owner Al Davis' motto of “Just win, baby!” this 16-14 victory over the COVID-19 ravaged Cleveland Browns on Monday night might have been it.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Garrett Gilbert is set to start at quarterback for Washington at Philadelphia in a key game Tuesday night that has NFC wild-card implications. Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen were not able to get out of NFL COVID-19 protocol in time to play against the Eagles. Gilbert signed with Washington on Friday after Heinicke went into virus protocol. Kyle Shurmur was promoted from the practice squad to back up Gilbert, whose only pro start came with the Dallas Cowboys last season.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Another 21 NFL players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, including Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, cornerback Rashad Fenton and tight end Blake Bell. They were among nine players, including two on the practice squad, who joined tight end Travis Kelce...
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets placed rookie left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker and cornerback Michael Carter II on the COVID-19 list, adding to a growing group of sidelined players. The team also announced Tuesday it activated backup quarterback Mike White from the COVID-19 list after he...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is feeling nostalgic and cherishing every moment as he moves closer to breaking the franchise record for career touchdown passes. His 442 touchdown passes put him in a tie with Brett Favre, his Hall of Fame predecessor. Rodgers...
The New England Patriots have their attention squarely focused on Week Sixteen and a matchup with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in. Foxboro, Massachusetts. The teams are set for battle in a pivotal game which will have significant implications on the race for the AFC East division title, as well as AFC playoff-seeding. From a promising rookie safety impressing his coaches to special teams woes, here are the latest Pats news and notes, courtesy of the Patriot Maven Notebook.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks had only six combined inactive players for their NFC West showdown Tuesday night, thanks to two rosters depleted by COVID-19. The Rams' inactives were third quarterback Bryce Perkins and linebackers Terrell Lewis, Chris Garrett and Anthony Hines. Garrett has taken four defensive snaps this season, while Hines and Perkins haven't played for LA.
