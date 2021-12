As the proud parent of four children who have all been raised in east Bakersfield and attend schools in Kern High School District, I try to do everything I can to make sure they have what they need to be great students. I always tell them to do their homework, study hard and listen to their teachers. Education is the key to success, and I want to make sure my kids understand that this key will help unlock bright futures. I do a lot, but I need to do more, and I need you to join me.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO