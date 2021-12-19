ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors In Tecnoglass Inc. With Losses Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

By Business Wire
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tecnoglass Inc. ("Tecnoglass" or "the Company") (TGLS) - Get Tecnoglass Inc. Report for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Tecnoglass is the subject of a report by Hindenburg Research on December 9, 2021, titled: "Cocaine Cartel Connections, Undisclosed Family Deals, And Accounting Irregularities All In One Nasdaq SPAC." Hindenburg alleges in the report that: "Our months-long investigation has included review of US and Colombian court records, securities filings, corporate registrations, property records, export records and media reports going back decades. We have identified serious red flags regarding management and numerous undisclosed related party transactions that call the company's reported financial results into question." Based on this report, shares of Tecnoglass fell sharply on the same day.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211218005011/en/

