LIVE: John Calipari's Post-CBS Sports Classic Game Press Conference

When word started to circulate that Louisville might not be able to play Kentucky this week, John Calipari picked up the phone and went to work. Calipari spoke with coaches at Ohio State, Texas, and Gonzaga in hopes of replacing the Cardinals on this week’s schedule; however, due to logistics and negotiations, he couldn’t get anything on the books. For reasons much bigger than basketball, that ended up being a blessing in disguise.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 17 HOURS AGO