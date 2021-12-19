ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

EXCLUSIVE: Cowboys Ex Tashard Choice is 'Stoked!' to Join Longhorns as Coach

By Mike Fisher
CowboyMaven
CowboyMaven
 7 days ago

DALLAS - The Texas Longhorns coaching staff is replacing one premium assistant in coach Stan Drayton (hired as the head coach at Temple) with another in the form of Tashard Choice, a fast-rising name in coaching and a former Dallas Cowboys running back.

And in a one-on-one visit with CowboysSI.com and LonghornsCountry.com, Choice explains his reasoning.

"The potential is always there at Texas because of the rich tradition,'' Choice tells us. "It’s time to put in the work to win.''

Choice believes his experience as an NFL player, most notably with the Cowboys, is a key to his foundation as a coach.

"With all of my experiences as a player and now as a coach,'' Choice said, "I teach the guys so they can be successful and significant on and off the field.''

Choice is very much driven by his faith - "Your boy is comin' back to Texas,'' Choice wrote on social media. "God is good'' - but also by his intellectual approach to competition. He has battled his way from being an underdog as a player to now rising toward the top of the college coaching profession.

Choice, 37, is moving from the USC staff to take the job in Austin, where he will work under head coach Steve Sarkisian and where he will work with talent like Bijan Robinson, who figures to be a Heisman Trophy candidate in 2022.

Choice first entered the coaching ranks as an intern with the Cowboys in 2016 before becoming a graduate assistant at North Texas in 2017.

Cowboys vs. Washington: Collins Moves to IR; Tyron Ruled OUT

Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

2 hours ago

Cowboys Have 2 Packers & Cardinals Christmas Wishes

The Dallas wish list is written. The opening of gifts is about to commence.

6 hours ago

Will Cowboys Win NFL Assistant Coach of the Year?

Pro Bowl disrespect, Luka's lousy spell and crappy Christmas commercials, all in this week's DFW sports notebook ...

7 hours ago

Following his stint as a grad assistant, Choice was then promoted to running backs coach for the Mean Green in 2018. In 2019, Choice then went on to be running backs coach at his alma mater, Georgia Tech.

After two years with the Yellow Jackets, where he was highly-successful in helping the Tech recruiting efforts, the Georgia native Choice recently joined the USC Trojans coaching staff in 2021. With the hiring of Lincoln Riley, the USC staff is undergoing changes, prompting Choice's decision to come to Austin.

Choice spent six years in the NFL from 2008-2013, including four years with the Cowboys. While with the Cowboys, Choice appeared in 54 games, rushing 250 times for 1,139 yards and eight touchdowns, while averaging 4.6 yards per carry. During that time, he developed a reputation for leadership and character that has helped him in his post-playing career.

Said Choice in our visit: "I'm so stoked!''

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ygoB_0dQl6Ik000

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Body Camera Footage Released in Dallas Cowboy DWI Arrest

The Colony Police Department just released body and dash-camera footage of a traffic stop that led to the DWI arrest of Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee. “You took that right turn, and you were swerving all over the place, dude,” the officer is heard saying to Kazee after approaching his car.
DALLAS, TX
On3.com

Micah Parsons calls out Dak Prescott in offense vs defense bet

The morale is high and everyone is having fun in Dallas. While the No. 1 seed in the NFC is at stake over the final month of the season, Micah Parsons and Dak Prescott are on opposite ends of an interesting bet. On Tuesday, Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence revealed...
NFL
FanSided

Here’s how the Cowboys can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC

The Dallas Cowboys have been hot in terms of wins and now they have a chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Here’s how they can clinch that first-round bye. While the upside of the Dallas Cowboys was evident coming into the year, the skeptics that believed that Mike McCarthy’s team could put the total package together were certainly plentiful. But after 15 weeks, the club sits at 10-4 and in the No. 2 seed for the NFC playoff standings.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stan Drayton
Person
Lincoln Riley
wtaw.com

Five Cowboys Named to NFL Pro Bowl

After having no players named to the Pro Bowl a year ago, the Dallas Cowboys will have five representatives this season. Defensive back and NFL interceptions leader Trevon Diggs gets the nod, along with linebacker Micah Parsons, offensive linemen Zack Martin and Tyron Smith, and punter Bryan Anger. Dallas will...
NFL
FOX Sports

Dak Prescott snubbed in Pro Bowl vote, Emmanuel Acho says

The 2022 Pro Bowl rosters were revealed on Wednesday and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was noticeably absent. Linebacker Micah Parsons — one of only four rookies to make the team this year — along with cornerback Trevon Diggs, right guard Zack Martin, left tackle Tyron Smith and punter Bryan Anger round out the five Cowboys to make the exclusive list.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Longhorns#Coaching#American Football#Cowboys Ex Tashard Choice#Join Longhorns#Cowboyssi Com#Longhornscountry Com#Usc#Heisman Trophy#Ir#Tyron Ruled#Nfl Free Agency#Packers Cardinals#Dfw#Notebo
CBS Sports

NFL Week 16 playoff-clinching scenarios: Cowboys earn berth, among five teams that could win division title

We're in the stretch run of the 2021 regular season and the playoff picture is still surprisingly open at the moment. But the Week 16 opener helped one team punch a ticket to the postseason -- the Dallas Cowboys. Thanks to the Titans' 20-17 victory over the 49ers on Thursday night, the Cowboys are playoff-bound for the first time since 2018. The Titans moved one step closer to winning the AFC South but as of now, no team in the AFC has punched their ticket to the postseason. The Cowboys join the Green Bay Packers, who clinched a spot after winning the NFC North last weekend. That said, things do look like they begin to get clearer this weekend as multiple teams are facing win-and-in scenarios.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CowboyMaven

LISTEN: What is Cowboys' Biggest Draft Need?

Sure, the NFL Draft is still more than four months away and the Dallas Cowboys are about to gear up for a playoff run. But it's never too early to look at what the Cowboys might need come April. What Jerry Jones and the front office decide will hinge on...
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cowboys LISTEN: Randy Gregory Honored, Rookie COVID Move, Dallas' Biggest NFL Draft Need?

Sure, the NFL Draft is still more than four months away and the Dallas Cowboys are about to gear up for a playoff run. But it's never too early to look at what the Cowboys might need come April. ... with the hope that the talent brought in can mature into the player Randy Gregory presently is (though it took a while), and with the hope that young guys can stay healthy enough to develop (which takes us to Simi Fehoko).
NFL
CowboyMaven

CowboyMaven

Dallas, TX
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CowboyMaven is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy