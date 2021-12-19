ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Numbers Behind Kentucky's Blowout Win over North Carolina

 3 days ago
Some blowout wins feel better than others. Saturday’s 29-point Kentucky victory over North Carolina was sweeter than a Christmas cookie. The box score from Kentucky’s 98-69 victory...

NC State basketball box score: Wright State 84, Wolfpack 70

NC State basketball is now in the midst of a three-game losing streak after falling 84-70 to visiting Wright State on Tuesday evening at PNC Arena in Raleigh. The Wolfpack lost to a double-digit underdog Raiders squad and trailed most of the contest. Wright State led by as much as eight points in the first half before NC State rallied to take a one-point lead at halftime.
NC State basketball quick hits and notes from loss to Wright State

Quick hits and notes from NC State basketball and its 84-70 home loss to Wright State Tuesday evening in front of 11,344 quiet fans at PNC Arena in Raleigh. What turned out to be NC State’s last push came with 8:40 to go down 66-56. Freshman guard Terquavion Smith hit a three after a nice drive and dish from Dereon Seabron.
Kentucky opened as an 11-point favorite. Too high, too low, or just right?

At around 8 p.m. last night, VegasInsider.com posted its opening line for Kentucky vs. Western Kentucky. Oddsmakers set the number at 11, Kentucky the favorite. It has since dropped a half-point at some books, a full point at others, but is climbing back up at the time of posting Wednesday morning. You can get anywhere from Kentucky -10 to Kentucky -11.5 right now, depending on where you look.
WolfpackerTV: NC State basketball press conferences post-Wright State

Here are videos of NC State basketball postgame press conferences following its surprising 84-70 home loss to Wright State on Tuesday evening at PNC Arena in Raleigh. NC State head coach Kevin Keatts discussed bluntly the lack of good play from his team Tuesday and also was asked for his thoughts on the recent ruling from IARP.
Michigan basketball scrimmages after Purdue-Fort Wayne game cancelled

Michigan had its Tuesday night game against Purdue – Fort Wayne cancelled due to COVID issues with the Mastadons program. The Wolverines instead held an intra-squad scrimmage. Scrimmage one was a straight-forward 20 minute scrimmage, starters against the backups. The Michigan starters dominated, led by sophomore center Hunter Dickinson’s...
KSR Gameday: Morning Primer for Cats vs. Hilltoppers

Good morning, Big Blue Nation and all of you new readers visiting us from The Hill. It’s an exciting time in the Bluegrass because tonight Western Kentucky will wave their red towels throughout Rupp Arena in the seventh ever meeting between the state’s two best basketball teams. Rick...
Calipari hopes WKU game brings "light and honor" to tornado-ravaged region

When word started to circulate that Louisville might not be able to play Kentucky this week, John Calipari picked up the phone and went to work. Calipari spoke with coaches at Ohio State, Texas, and Gonzaga in hopes of replacing the Cardinals on this week’s schedule; however, due to logistics and negotiations, he couldn’t get anything on the books. For reasons much bigger than basketball, that ended up being a blessing in disguise.
John Calipari leaves open possibility of rescheduling Louisville game

With the rest of the college basketball season now seemingly in flux, anything feels possible when it comes to scheduling over the next several months. Cancelations and postponements of games have been taking over sports in North America the last couple of weeks, and Kentucky has had to deal with two separate COVID-19 incidents during that time.
5 Things To Know About the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers come to town Wednesday night to face Kentucky as a last-minute replacement for Louisville on the Cats’ schedule. The game was thrown together on the fly following Louisville’s run-in with COVID-19, but Western still presents a matchup that pleases Big Blue Nation. Many have cried out for the game for years. Adding to the in-state excitement, the game will contribute to the relief efforts in Western Kentucky. Western is the better opponent too. The Hilltoppers defeated the Cardinals, 82-72, four days ago.
WATCH: John Calipari, Kellan Grady, Lance Ware preview WKU

John Calipari, Kellan Grady, and Lance Ware met with reporters on Zoom today to preview tomorrow’s game vs. Western Kentucky. As you might expect, the Hilltoppers weren’t the only topic discussed. Watch the replays below to hear their remarks about their new opponent, whether or not they’ll ever play their old opponent, the team getting their booster shots, and more.
WATCH: Shaedon Sharpe releases commercial with Porsche

The name, image, likeness era in college athletics is off and running. In the Bluegrass State, both Kentucky football and basketball athletes have been featured in ads with a variety of businesses. Incoming wing Shaedon Sharpe may have just released the coolest ad yet. On Tuesday evening, Sharpe released the...
Georgia QB JT Daniels reportedly tests positive for COVID-19

Georgia’s lead up to the Capital One Orange Bowl and College Football Playoffs just got a lot more intriguing as quarterback JT Daniels has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com first reported the news Tuesday evening. Daniels started three games for Georgia during the 2021 season...
Penn State wrestling blasts Arizona State to end 2021 portion of its schedule with perfect mark

The Penn State wrestling team put together its most complete performance of the season in its final dual of 2021. Head coach Cael Sanderson’s team won seven of 10 bouts and beat Arizona State 29-10 on Tuesday night in a battle between top-10 teams at the Collegiate Wrestling Duals in Niceville, Fla. The Lions won all three matches there over two days of competition at Raider Arena. They also took duals opposite both the University of Northern Iowa and Cornell on Monday.
UTEP wide receiver Jacob Cowing is on the radar of the Florida Gators

One of the top playmakers in the Conference USA entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, and as expected, heavy interest is already coming his way. One of the schools taking a closer look is the University of Florida. Billy Napier, along with wide receivers coach Keary Colbert and offensive analyst Ryan O’Hara, followed the receiver on Twitter last night as well.
