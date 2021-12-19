The Numbers Behind Kentucky's Blowout Win over North Carolina

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers come to town Wednesday night to face Kentucky as a last-minute replacement for Louisville on the Cats’ schedule. The game was thrown together on the fly following Louisville’s run-in with COVID-19, but Western still presents a matchup that pleases Big Blue Nation. Many have cried out for the game for years. Adding to the in-state excitement, the game will contribute to the relief efforts in Western Kentucky. Western is the better opponent too. The Hilltoppers defeated the Cardinals, 82-72, four days ago.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 16 HOURS AGO