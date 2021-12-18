ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alan Scott, the doctor credited with developing Botox for medicine, dies at 89

Cover picture for the articleScott, a California native, was looking to help...

The ophthalmologist credited with developing botulinum toxin (Botox) for medical use has died at the age of 89, his family confirmed to National Public Radio. Four decades ago, Alan Brown Scott, a native of Berkeley, California, turned the drug, once a deadly poison, into a revolutionary treatment for obscure eye diseases. It later became a well-known blockbuster treatment for reducing the appearance of wrinkles and treating hyperhidrosis (excessive sweating). Other approved medical uses include treatment of overactive bladder and urinary incontinence.
