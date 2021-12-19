ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress to take up marijuana reform this spring

By Saul Elbein, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

Congressional Democrats are gearing up for a sweeping set of initiatives aimed at decriminalizing marijuana that they plan to take action on this spring.

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

