Congress to take up marijuana reform this spring

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Lawmakers in Iowa are starting to say that the time has come for the state to reform its marijuana laws. Democratic State Senators Joe Bolkcom, Janet Petersen and Srah Trone-Garriott say they will propose an amendment to the state Constitution that would legalize the sale of marijuana for adults 21 and older. They say the language for the amendment has been submitted to the legislative services agency so it can be proposed during the next legislative session.

IOWA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO