Health

Innovation insight and poetry from a physician-technologist [PODCAST]

By The Podcast by KevinMD
KevinMD.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Like a teenager setting off an illegal firecracker.) To keep the doctor out of the way. to get on with the business of what you should be,. Or, maybe, next lifetime. And it’s not a business. You fools. The doctor knows what you should be,. when they know...

www.kevinmd.com

KevinMD.com

How this pediatrician handles a distorted concept of reality [PODCAST]

“The victims of this now distorted concept of liberty are ones that we physicians encounter every day. The one that inspired this essay for me is an 11-year-old boy that I saw three weeks ago. He is a patient of mine in my pediatric practice who came to see me with typical respiratory symptoms that led to a diagnosis of COVID-19. While he recovered uneventfully, his father got sick the next day and died from the same illness five days later. Like the vast majority of people who die from COVID-19 now, he was unvaccinated, believing that getting vaccinated was unnecessary and part of a greater effort to undermine his personal liberty. His son is now dealing with the unimaginable grief of losing a parent at such a tender age and asking his mother if he killed his father by getting sick and causing his death. This happens every day now in our communities across our nation. These are wounds that will never heal for this generation of kids.”
RELATIONSHIPS
KevinMD.com

Listening to patients with our eyes [PODCAST]

“Patients communicate immense amounts of information through body language. The primary understood, universal body language is choking. Anywhere in the world you go, if someone is choking, they use both hands to grab their throats. No matter what country you are in or what language is spoken, you can recognize someone choking and provide aid if trained. Body language is also understood to convey various subconscious emotions – crossed arms can be used by someone who is angry, frustrated, or scared, or shutting down in a conversation; open arms and uncrossed legs can be used by individuals who are open to new ideas, and willing to communicate with those they are talking to.”
HEALTH
KevinMD.com

How the residency application process has changed forever [PODCAST]

“The collective resiliency of the medical education community shone through the challenges of the past year. In medicine, physicians must adapt to all situations, and GME is no exception. Even in a pandemic, everyone adjusted as needed. Program coordinators and faculty were flexible and creative, while applicants remained passionate and pushed past roadblocks. It seems that there is no situation to which GME cannot adjust. With the financial and time-saving benefits of an all-virtual and/or hybrid recruitment model on the horizon, applicants and programs can rest assured that, while it will take some getting used to, the residency recruitment process will be changed forever.”
JOBS
Person
Kevin Pho
KevinMD.com

Genetic testing’s emotional impact [PODCAST]

“Finding out I was gene-positive had hit me harder than I could ever have imagined. How was I to know that my decision to get tested would have such an impact on my life? All of the rehearsing I had done in the weeks leading up to my results appointment proved useless. At the genetics clinic that day, the doctor told me most people feel better after about three months. As I sat on the hard plastic hospital chair, staring at the creased piece of paper containing my test results, I thought, That doesn’t seem so bad. Three months isn’t that long.
MENTAL HEALTH
KevinMD.com

A medical student shares a story about language [PODCAST]

“My mother screamed. It meant my father needed a doctor — now. We just visited the hospital days before to refill his drugs. He would be better if he used the drugs. Magic drugs. That is what he called them. I stood up from the mat where I slept beside them to find him not moving.
MENTAL HEALTH
KevinMD.com

An obstetrician recommends midwifery care [PODCAST]

“By denigrating midwifery care, pathologizing the natural process of birth, and instilling fear of complications and pain, doctors persuaded women to give birth at the hospital under their care. By touting the benefits of anesthesia, forceps delivery, episiotomy and promoting in-hospital birth, doctors and hospitals were able to capitalize on the new specialty.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The SOLIDWORKS Blog

Hacking Engineering History with Integza [Podcast]

“History is never dead. It crawls its way into our present and shapes our future.”. We often hear about the negative aspects of the internet, and that the world was better before it existed. But that’s not the case in this situation, as I would not want to live without the creative engineering videos that Joel from Integza creates.
COMPUTERS
#Innovation#Poetry#Technologist#Md
KevinMD.com

“Take it or leave it” is not negotiation but coercion [PODCAST]

“Physicians can exert their influence in a health care environment to put the patient-physician relationship at the center of the enterprise. Working with middle-market employers (between 200-2,000 employees), some companies pair bold doctors with innovative employers to bring exceptional value to employee health benefits. There are no pre-authorizations for medical decisions, but doctors are held accountable for best practices. Customized health benefits offered within the ERISA framework allow employers to tailor programs and coverage to their employee population. A purpose-built tech solution allows all the players to see more, see it sooner, and maximize health. Nurses serve as the point of contact for employees and as trusted guides for any health concerns, facilitating appointments with doctors and other healthcare professionals. In this model, doctors are equal partners with employers, reducing avoidable costs while delivering higher quality care. Instead of a fragmented journey, patients are supported through three phases of care—navigation, facilitation, and resolution.”
HEALTH
KevinMD.com

A COVID and Omicron update with Jeremy Faust, MD [PODCAST]

Welcome to an expedited episode of The Podcast by KevinMD. Jeremy Faust is an emergency physician who can be reached on Twitter @JeremyFaust and on Instagram @JeremySamuelFaust. He also publishes the newsletter, Inside Medicine. Transcript. Kevin Pho, MD: Hi, and welcome to the show where we share the stories of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
trnty.edu

President Dykstra Shares Insights, Vision on National Podcast

Attending a liberal arts college changed the life of Trinity’s President Kurt D. Dykstra, who was the first in his family to attend college. And that is why he works to do the same for Trinity’s students, Dykstra shared as a part of a wide-ranging conversation on the recent podcast, “Rebuilding the American Dream.”
PALOS HEIGHTS, IL
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Podcast
KevinMD.com

Why health care delivery is an exceptionally different industry: board of directors and CEOs

The business of health care delivery differs markedly from other consumer and service industries in many ways. First and foremost, the economics differ. Specifically, the payers of medical care are often different from the customers, the government and third-party insurers are the primary payers, demand is inelastic, quality metrics are typically unavailable, and the industry consists largely of nonprofits that avoid taxes. And that’s just the start of the economic differences. These profound economic differences vis-a-vis other industries lead to fundamental deficiencies in health care governance, leadership, organizational design, infrastructure, and operations. We believe economic exceptionalism is the root cause. In this series, we provide four examples of the consequences of economic exceptionalism in health care delivery and then discuss what can be done about it.
HEALTH SERVICES
perfumerflavorist.com

[podcast] One-on-One with Judith Michalski

Over the last 10 years, Abelei Flavors senior flavorist Judith Michalski has moderated Perfumer & Flavorist+'s "Organoleptic Characteristics of Flavor Materials" panel. Her last column is celebrated in the forthcoming January issue alongside her final thoughts and the introduction to the new moderator, Bell Flavor & Fragrance's Cynthia "Cyndie" Lipka.
LIFESTYLE
KevinMD.com

Kenneth Szwak, PA-C

When the COVID pandemic first reared its ugly head in 2020, I was mentally prepared (as much as any of us could be) for the patient care wave that was coming our way. What I was not prepared for was the mass of anti-science and anti-intellectual pushback that we have seen over the past one and a half, almost two years, in regard to the virus itself and the vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KevinMD.com

Gerald E. Harmon, MD

Physicians prioritize patient needs above all other considerations. To advance that mission, the AMA works tirelessly to improve access to quality, affordable health coverage for everyone, which includes protecting patients from the financial harm posed by unanticipated medical bills that can be generated through out-of-network care. That is why the...
HEALTH SERVICES
maryannjacobsen.com

The Role Intuitive Eating Plays at Midlife with Jenn Salib Huber [Podcast]

Intuitive eating is needed more than ever during midlife. That’s because it helps redefine a woman’s relationship with food in ways that create sustainable change. Whether it’s listening to your body, avoiding all or nothing thinking about food, or denouncing diet culture, as my guest says: “it’s really something that needs to come together for most women.”
FITNESS
KevinMD.com

10 things this nurse is f-ing tired of saying

1. “Isolation means you aren’t around others. No, you shouldn’t be eating dinner with your family or watching TV with them.”. 2. “You’ve been sick for the past week but didn’t get tested. Yes, COVID can just be symptoms like a cold or that sinus thing you get each year.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Talking it Out: Hopebound offers accessible mental health support to students

It’s not easy being a middle or high school student today with 24/7 social pressures and the uncertainty of a persistent pandemic. And adolescents who have marginalized identities such as being low-income, youth of color, and/or LGBTQ+ youth are more likely to experience mental health stressors and less likely to access help, especially in Georgia, […] The post Talking it Out: Hopebound offers accessible mental health support to students appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
mymodernmet.com

Best of 2021: Our Favorite Moments From the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast [Podcast]

Well, that went fast! Another year in the books, and that means another year of podcasting is complete. As we prepare ourselves for the uncertainties of the new year, we thought we’d take some time to reflect on our favorite moments from this past season. We feel so fortunate to have had such an incredible roster of artists come on the show in 2021; so this week on the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast, we’re going to look back at some of our favorite moments in a special “2021 Holiday Bonus” episode.
VISUAL ART

