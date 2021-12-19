Clippers vs. Thunder: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (16-14) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (19-19) at Paycom Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday December 18, 2021

Los Angeles Clippers 103, Oklahoma City Thunder 104 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy

So hard to learn anything in the NBA right now. So many injuries – so many covid issues. No idea how good the Clippers could be if healthy. Same for Lakers, Nets, Heat and several others. – 12:55 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

📰 @TheAthletic on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s redemption buzzer beater against the Clippers in Oklahoma City

theathletic.com/news/thunders-…

Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy

Wow. What a finish! Former Clipper SGA makes a 3 at the buzzer to beat LAC 104-103. 0-2 road trip. Ouch! – 12:46 AM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s buzzer-beating dance was three seasons in the making.

oklahoman.com/story/sports/2… – 12:46 AM

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider

Top Rookies on Sat

Cade Cunningham, 21 pts, 7 reb, 11 ast, 2 stl, 1 blk

Scottie Barnes, 21 pts, 8 reb, 6 ast

David Duke Jr., 18 pts, 14 reb, 1 ast, 2 stl, 1 blk

Josh Giddey, 8 pts, 18 reb, 10 ast

Jonathan Kuminga, 27 pts, 1 reb, 2 ast, 2 stl, 4-6 3P – 11:53 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Watch Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit game-winning step-back 3, Thunder beat Clippers nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/18/wat… – 11:52 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Heard several Paycom Center employees, including maintenance workers and police officers, tell SGA “great shot” and “great shot, young man” on the way out of the arena and heard several “thank you sir”s in response. – 11:20 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

clutch.

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

SGA said his dance was a moment between him and Bazley. Inspired after a Lamar Odom dance.

SGA and Baze had talked about Shai doing it after Shai’s first game winner. Pretty cool. – 11:09 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

SGA says his celebration dance was based on a Lamar Odom dance he and Darius Bazley had seen years before. He told Baze that he’d do the dance when he hit a big game winner.

SGA says he pushed the other guys away because: “That was for me and Baze.” – 11:08 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

SGA on his game winner: “It feels good. It’s like this one feels a little better after the last one. Built up disappointment.”

Side note: aguably the greatest shot of Shai’s young career was against the team that traded him away. – 11:07 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on his dance “it’s been going a few years now. Lamar Odom did a dance in a summer league game, me and Baze thought it was so cool and I told Baze when I hit my first real buzzer beater imma do it…me and Baze call it the Lamar Odom dance.” – 11:05 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

SGA says he didn’t know Giddey was 2 points from a triple double until he was lifting after the game and the strength coach told him.

“If I would’ve known, I would’ve passed to Josh on that last shot.” – 11:04 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said he didn’t know until the strength coach told him that Josh Giddey was close to a triple double “but if I would’ve known I would’ve passed to Josh for the last shot, to get the triple double.” – 11:03 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Shai has his pearls on pic.twitter.com/AEMd1mtmcO – 11:02 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the buzzer beater “I got it, I looked at the clock and was like 3 seconds left, I knew where I caught it it was perfect for my comfort zone, I tried to make it look like I was driving then got to my step back I work on every day.” – 11:01 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Luke Kennard on his buddy Isaiah Hartenstein, who Ty Lue said sprained his ankle in the loss: “He was in pain, he doesn’t really show it if he’s feeling … he’s a tough guy, I know he’ll do whatever it take to get back.” – 11:00 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Josh Giddey on SGA’s celebration dance: “(Laughs) I didn’t know what he was doing.”

Lu Dort on SGA’s celebration dance: “He pushed me, man! (Laughs) But he hit the shot, that’s his celebration.” – 10:58 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Lu Dort said Shai Gilgeous-Alexander “actually pushed me” to start dancing “I said go ahead man” he said he thought Shai’s dance “was pretty good” – 10:58 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Luke Kennard: “We shouldn’t have lost that game.”

Says Thunder consistently played harder than Clippers. Specifically cited giving up buckets off of missed free throws, which happened on both ends of floor. – 10:58 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Lu Dort on SGA’s game winner: “It’s great. I don’t know how many times I’ve seen Shai work on that shot. It was great for the whole team because he’s been working so hard.”

Paycom got Peake levels loud when Shai’s shot fell. – 10:57 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Hitting the road on a high note.

@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 18 pts, 6 reb

@luthebeast: 29 pts, 5 reb, 2 stl

@Josh Giddey: 8 pts, 18 reb, 10 ast

@BazleyDarius: 10 pts, 2 reb, 2 stl

@Kenrich Williams: 4 pts, 7 reb

@tre2mann3: 11 pts, 3 reb, 1 ast

@aleksejpokusevs: 10 pts, 5 reb pic.twitter.com/MMAI11KWUr – 10:56 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Luke Kennard: “Personally, I feel good… but everything kinda doesn’t feel good when you lose a game like that. Just frustrating. We shouldn’t lost that game, plain and simple. … they played a lot harder than us.” – 10:56 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Luke Kennard: “We shouldn’t have lost that game, plain and simple.” – 10:56 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Josh Giddey on if he knew he was close to a triple double: “(Laughs) I was aware. I knew in the third quarter. But I couldn’t hit a shot.”

If he knew he’d be the youngest player in NBA history to get one: “I did not know that, no. I know now, thank you.” – 10:53 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Josh Giddey says he has “no idea” what Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was doing on his dance after the buzzer beater. – 10:52 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Josh Giddey didn’t know had he gotten the triple double, he would’ve been the youngest to ever do it. – 10:52 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Giddey on finishing just shy of a triple-double: “I was aware. I knew in the third quarter.” – 10:51 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Josh Giddey, laughing, “I was aware. I knew in the third quarter.” About his triple double but “nothing really changes.” – 10:51 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Mark Daigneault on starting three rookies: “Well, Shai and Lu aren’t tenured professors either.” – 10:48 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Anyone have a guess as to which candy Mark Daigneault referenced when @AndrewKSchlecht asked about Josh Giddey’s near triple-double? – 10:48 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

“Cheat code” is how Mark Daigneault described the OKC Blue. Mentions they lead the league in minutes organization for their 17 players between the Blue and the Thunder. It’s a great tool for development. – 10:46 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

TMann on the Clippers’ fluctuating lineups and playing through that: “It’s tough. It’s tough, it’s tough. It’s just … tough.” – 10:46 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

“It was a team effort, and that’s why we won tonight.”

— @Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pic.twitter.com/jHSNKMtqwC – 10:44 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Mark Daigneault on being aware that Josh Giddey was 2 points from a triple double: “I was aware when Matt Tumbleson told me just after the game. Skittles.”

(Matt Tumbleson is the Thunder’s PR/do-it-all man.) – 10:40 PM

Isaiah Roby @roby_isaiah

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Tyronn Lue says that Isaiah Hartenstein injured ankle. Wasn’t sure on severity. – 10:38 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

Final from OKC. pic.twitter.com/fIHC0ehiHv – 10:36 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers are now 16-14.

They are 5-6 against the bottom six teams in the Western Conference, with the next two games coming against the Spurs and in Sacramento before a 3-day break … and then a 5-in-7 to enter the New Year. – 10:35 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Ballgame.

#THUNDERUP pic.twitter.com/dSyfm1TOyv – 10:32 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Nico Batum said it’s cliche to say this but they didn’t miss on the last shot alone. Obviously the last 1:43 featured three empty possessions, two missed FTs. But there were also 17 offensive boards allowed. – 10:31 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Batum on SGA’s game-winning stepback: “He got me on that, he made a big shot, congrats to him. That was a big shot.” – 10:31 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

That Saturday Feeling.

@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/PYpXXMQs5g – 10:28 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Ty Lue said he didn’t know the severity of Isaiah Hartenstein’s ankle injury but called it a sprain. – 10:26 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

OKC Big 3 tonight:

SGA — 18 PTS, 6 AST, Game Winner

Dort — 29 PTS, 5 REB, 4 3PT

Giddey — 8 PTS, 18(!) REB, 10 AST pic.twitter.com/Zr5l5oVsFb – 10:26 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

“Tough shot, hat’s off to him,” Ty Lue after SGA’s 3 beats the Clippers.

Adds: “We played well, thought we did some good things. … we had a chance to win the game. He made a tough shot.” – 10:26 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

SGA: game-winning buzzer-beating 3

Giddey: 8 points/18 rebounds!/10 assists

Dort: 29 points

Mann: 11 points/3-3 from 3

And the Thunder still helped draft day by beating the Clippers.

Perfect game for OKC besides those pesky 2 points Giddey needed. – 10:24 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

SHAI. FOR. THE. WIN! – 10:24 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

SGA was visibly heartbroken when his miracle game-tying 3 vs the Pelicans game was upstaged by a 61 foot bigger miracle at the buzzer.

Next game out, SGA hits a game winning 3 at the buzzer.

Incredible. – 10:21 PM

Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero

Shai with the cold-blooded 3 to knock off the Clippers. Tough loss for L.A. Under hung on with no OT. #ThunderUp – 10:21 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Thunder 104, Clippers 103 after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander buzzer beater.

No time for a 61-footer pic.twitter.com/2LJto29HIW – 10:21 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

This time SGA didn’t allow the other team to get a last second heave off. He finishes off his old team at the buzzer with a 3-point step-back dagger. – 10:20 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

SGA. Ball game.

Thunder win 104-103 on Gilgeous-Alexander’s 3-pointer to beat the buzzer. – 10:20 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

What an absolute bonkers last two fourth quarters for the Thunder. Lose by the buzzer three, win by the buzzer three. – 10:20 PM

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

SGA IS THAT GUY! – 10:19 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER WITH THE GAME WINNING 3. – 10:19 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

SHAI – 10:19 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

6 seconds left and the Clippers leading 103-101 after a pair of missed free throws by Winslow… – 10:18 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

SGA fist pumped after fouling Winslow, a 64% free throw shooter. – 10:17 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Some big Justise Winslow FTs upcoming. – 10:16 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Keon Johnson was dancing on the sideline even before Batum’s shot went in the net. – 10:14 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers foul so that they have none left to give, then Dort drives and scores for his 29th points.

Clippers call final timeout, leading 101-99 with 25.8 seconds left. Thunder have one timeout left. – 10:14 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

🗣 BATUM BATTALION ROLL CALL

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

The Clippers are on an 8-0 run. OKC hasn’t scored in three minutes. – 10:12 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Nicolas Batum is back.

Following 3 possessions that ended without a score by Jackson, including a Dort turnover after steal, Jackson gives it up for a Batum 3.

Clippers up 101-97.

32.9 seconds for a Thunder 2-for-1. – 10:12 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

FOR THE LEAD… YESSIR!! 👌

📺 @BallySportWest | @Luke Kennard pic.twitter.com/yDy7CkJBSj – 10:11 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

HELLO NASTY! 😳

📺 @BallySportWest | @Isaiah Hartenstein pic.twitter.com/JtPxCxeP0d – 10:10 PM

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

Giddey rebounding like this reminds me when SGA randomly grabbed 20 rebounds one night in Minnesota – 10:09 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Simply a chaotic series of possessions after the jump ball.

Jackson missed two difficult attempts, the last on a fast break where Clips had an advantage.

Thunder followed Jackson’s misses with a missed Dort drive over Winslow, and Kennard stealing Muscala’s outlet. – 10:09 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Isaiah Hartenstein stayed down, holding that left ankle for a good bit after that defensive stand… he seems to be walking gingerly off the court. “Dammit,” I think he said. – 10:07 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Hartenstein injured after latest offensive rebound allowed by Clippers. He’s struggling to walk off the floor. – 10:06 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Josh Giddey looks as frustrated as I’ve seen him. – 10:06 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Luke Kennard with his seventh three-pointer on 13 attempts and the Clippers lead with two minutes to go. – 10:06 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Some big plays from Isaiah Hartenstein between timeouts.

– hands off to Kennard for Kennard’s 6th 3

– Kennard missed a 3 on next possession after Hartenstein laid Dort out on another handoff

– forces first Dort inside miss

– dunks off behind-the-back Jackson dime – 10:04 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Josh Giddey is back in. Whew. – 10:03 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

The streak continues for @luthebeast

Fred VanVleet and Josh Giddey did their part, I just need a big second half from Jonathan Taylor and Rhamondre Stevenson to win $150. 👀 pic.twitter.com/VpeSMQWdmo – 10:02 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander either scored or assisted on 8 unanswered points for OKC after that Batum three to take the lead. – 10:01 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

What a destructive 2 minutes in between timeouts by Thunder.

8-0 run fueled by Shai and Dort.

SGA dimed Dort ATO for 3, got a layup after Dort put the jaws of life on FSUTMann, then got another 3 after Dort drew an illegal screen on Zu.

Oklahoma City up 93-86, 5:25 left. – 9:59 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

4-pt possession.

@DevonEnergy 4th Quarter Commitment pic.twitter.com/uAvXA3GUi5 – 9:55 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

NOW the Clippers have a lead after not leading at all in middle two quarters.

Clippers allowed multiple offensive rebounds after a missed Pokusevski FT, and Poku made them pay with a 3.

But then FSUTMann scored on break, followed by Batum steal/3.

Clippers up 86-85. 7:28 4thQ. – 9:53 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Nic Batum comes through: Steal, 3 — Clippers lead 86-85. – 9:53 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Josh Giddey has a career-high 13 rebounds. He’s tied his career high with 10 assists.

Two points away from the triple-double. – 9:50 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Donovan Mitchell vs Clippers Wednesday: 8/8 on 2s

Lu Dort vs Clippers on Saturday: 6/6 on 2s (through 3 quarters) – 9:48 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Never mind about one of Bledsoe’s 3s!

Shot clock violation cancels Clippers lead after review, so it is 81-79 Oklahoma City entering the fourth quarter. – 9:45 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Long road back, but Clippers finally lead again. Great quarter by Bledsoe after empty first half.

Clippers up 82-81.

Luke Kennard with 21 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists. Had to play that whole third quarter.

Bledsoe stepped up. Clippers need some Boston buckets now. – 9:43 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

A T-Mann Jam!! 😤

📺 @BallySportWest | @Terance Mann pic.twitter.com/QWufPHs8b9 – 9:39 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

defense to offense.

@Jeremiah Robinson-Earl x @Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pic.twitter.com/RMQNAXNnc0 – 9:39 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Every Thunder fan needs to stop what they’re doing and find a TV so they can watch NBA history:

Josh Giddey is 2 points from a triple double. – 9:39 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

Back-to-back threes for @Luke Kennard!

📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/bmPmPCe7ti – 9:36 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

OKC 72, Clippers 69 | 5:17, 3rd

Even though … pic.twitter.com/otIC4MX7Yg – 9:33 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Terance Mann with a drive and yaammmm that the people would not mind seeing more of. Then Hartenstein sees no rim protection and gets a layup out of that.

Kennard also has 5 3s.

Clippers starting to find some offense. Next step is consecutive stops.

Oklahoma City up 72-69 – 9:32 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Last nine games, including tonight, Luke Kennard has made 35 of his 64 three-pointers. – 9:32 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Josh Giddey. – 9:32 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Ty Lue wanted to work on transition offense in practice yesterday… but Oklahoma City leads Clippers 10-0 on fast break points.

The Thunder came in here dead last in the NBA in fast break points per game (7.8) – 9:27 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Giddey and JRE connecting like a QB to a WR!

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Josh Giddey with six points, nine rebounds and eight assists already for the Thunder — and OKC with a 65-59 lead with 8:12 to go in the third quarter. – 9:26 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Giddey working on a triple-double, and Lue probably wondering how Jackson’s post entry could be so inaccurate prior to Gilgeous-Alexander getting a layup.

Oklahoma City up 65-59 with 8:13 left in third quarter. Clippers have trailed since late first quarter. – 9:25 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Josh Giddey creeping very close to history making triple double territory.

Giddey has 6-9-8 with 8:35 remaining in the 3rd quarter. – 9:23 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Giddey AGAIN

Took a missed FT from Terance Mann, rebounded, advanced, Dort gets a dunk in five seconds – 9:22 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

It took more than 25 minutes of game time (and two missed free throws) but Ivica Zubac finally gets a shot attempt (and converted) – 9:19 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

UFTMann outscored Clippers bench 11-7 in that first half.

I think that’s where you start if you think Clippers are going to have enough to steal a win in Oklahoma City. – 9:11 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Thunder’s 1st round rookies at the half:

Giddey: 6-6-5 (triple double watch)

Mann: 11 points (3-3 from 3) – 9:07 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Leading at the break.

📺 | @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/iQNHzrb9Nn – 9:06 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Offense was the issue for Clippers in first quarter. Defense was the issue in second, with Luguentz Dort (who did not play last month in LA) going off for 15 points on 6/7 FGs (2/3 3s, one and-one).

Oklahoma City leads 57-52, while shooting 53.3% FGs.

Kennard/FSUTMann with 27 – 9:05 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Halftime: Thunder 57, Clippers 52

– Lu Dort leads OKC with 15 on 6-7 shooting

– Tre Mann has 11 (3-3 from three)

– OKC leads 27-7 in bench points – 9:03 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Halftime: Thunder 57, Clippers 52

Kennard with 15, Mann with 12 and LAC is shooting 43%. – 9:03 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Watching Reggie Jackson try to iso against Lu Dort: pic.twitter.com/KCn6XawwIi – 9:03 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Always reward the runner.

@Josh Giddey x @Kenrich Williams pic.twitter.com/iSYPNcU9BE – 9:02 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

MANN OH MANN!

📺 @BallySportWest | @Terance Mann pic.twitter.com/7lWHefdSEa – 9:02 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Luke Kennard was 1 for 5 in the first quarter — he’s 4 for 7 in this one. The Clippers are grateful, he’s got 15 of their 52 points. – 9:01 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

The interception by @Reggie Jackson ➡️ the finish by @Terance Mann.

📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/Mq58HfP4Du – 9:01 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

FOR THREE! 👌

📺 @BallySportWest | @Reggie Jackson pic.twitter.com/9qfR9ZjxCM – 8:57 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Ended in a miss off the pass, but that sequence was something the Clippers envisioned upon signing Justise — grabs the board, pushes the pace upcourt and drives the lane before finding an open shooter. Obviously, one of the ways he can help if his jumper isn’t falling. – 8:56 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Josh Giddey’s passing is so good, Lincoln Riley tried to convince him to enter the transfer portal. – 8:54 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

The mid-range game is still alive

@Tre Mann x @Aleksej Pokusevski pic.twitter.com/rUssmfivjf – 8:53 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Josh Giddey’s passing >>>

Giddey isn’t an assertive scorer yet, but he has the rebounding (5 already) and dishing (3 already) down pat. Took a missed Kennard 3 and saw that Williams had lost Terance Mann for a fast break lay

Lue calls timeout; Oklahoma City up 43-37, 4:48 2ndQ – 8:52 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Effort on both ends of the floor.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Tre Mann is first in double-figures tonight with 11 points, 4/6 FGs, 3/3 3s, 3 rebounds.

Kenrich “Kenny Hustle” Williams with 4 rebounds already, with 3 of them offensive. Not that you should be offended.

Oklahoma City up 36-32 with 6:51 left in first half. – 8:45 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

Nice to see you, @Nicolas Batum! 👌

📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/x26cSx2Edv – 8:42 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Tre Mann got Eric Bledsoe with a mean stepback.

Mann creates so much space. – 8:39 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

TRE MANN ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!?!?! – 8:38 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Florida T Mann with a buzzer beater 3 to give Oklahoma City a 24-19 lead after one.

Clippers offense in hell, shooting only 33.3% FGs. Florida T Mann also had a block on Eric Bledsoe.

Florida State T Mann leads Clippers with 7 points and 3 rebounds. – 8:35 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Gonna be tough for Josh Giddey to win Rookie of the Year when Tre Mann is the best rookie on his own team.

(This is a joke. But seriously, Mann continues to look terrific.) – 8:35 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Tre Mann beats the 1st quarter buzzer on a feed from SGA.

Mann is 2-of-2 from three tonight — 21-of-53 (40%) on the season. – 8:34 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

End of 1: Thunder 24, Clippers 19

Terance Mann with a team-high 7 points. – 8:34 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Tre Mann. That guy. Bucket. – 8:33 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Where does Shai Gilgeous-Alexander rank on your favorite player to watch in a Thunder uniform all time? Where has he already climbed? – 8:33 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is so good that he’s getting his points but the defensive process guarding him in the paint, particularly by Hartenstein and Zubac, has to be what Lue would want. The shots have almost all been tough takes. – 8:32 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Tre for 👌.

@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander x @Tre Mann pic.twitter.com/2xskNnEC4o – 8:31 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Tre Mann walked onto the court and hit a 3.

Literally a walking bucket. – 8:25 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

It’s the first T Mann x T Mann matchup in NBA history!

Florida Tre Mann hits a 3 off the bench and Tyronn Lue calls timeout. Game tied at 13-13 with 4:40 left in the first quarter.

Florida State Terance Mann also has a 3, so the T Mann’s are tied as well. – 8:25 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Tre Mann just launching that thing. You love to see it. – 8:24 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Take your seats Thunder fans, first bucket of the night courtesy of @Aaron Wiggins

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

Keepin’ the play alive.

📺 @BallySportWest | @Justise Winslow pic.twitter.com/62pfGED3dJ – 8:19 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

5 minutes in, and Clippers lead 11-7. Remember when the Clippers used to start games by immediately getting buried by double-digits? That hasn’t been as much of a problem in December… – 8:19 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Josh Giddey triple double szn – 8:17 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Long rebound comes off the rim, every player leaks out in tradition instead of grabbing the rebound, second chance bucket for the Clips. With this current defensive lineup OKC can’t afford that. – 8:15 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Josh Giddey floaters pic.twitter.com/6jU7eXjQ2D – 8:13 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Awesome for Aaron Wiggins to knock down his first shot of the game, small sample size but a strong communicator on defense. – 8:13 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers starting lineups in Oklahoma City.

Yes, Reggie Jackson is still booed here pic.twitter.com/g6v5pbI6Cp – 8:08 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

First Five on the Floor.

Presented by @EnergyTransfer pic.twitter.com/wryM3c5jov – 8:00 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

Gettin’ warmed up.

🕔 5:00PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/YuuepIMMym – 7:39 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers went all of last season without having a game rescheduled. Only one player has been out due to health and safety at a time as of this minute.

Tyronn Lue addressed how his team is handling (and has handled) COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/CZUdQozagt – 7:26 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

On Darius Bazley being benched by the #Thunder, and what this means for Aaron Wiggins. #ThunderUp: thunderousintentions.com/2021/12/18/okc… – 7:23 PM

The Beast is back in action.

The Beast is back in action. pic.twitter.com/VHlApLevVf – 7:03 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

Get the scoop on today’s matchup.

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

📍 405

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Mark Daigneault believes the move can help Darius Bazley maximize his potential and ceiling:

“We didn’t wake up this morning and start talking about this.

We’re not gonna allow fear to get in the way of what’s best for our team and what’s best for our players.” – 6:44 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

The last regular-season game Darius Bazley didn’t start was also against the Clippers, on Aug. 14, 2020 in the bubble.

Thunder starters that day: SGA, Schroder, Ferguson, Gallinari, Adams – 6:36 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Paul George is missing his fifth consecutive game because of the elbow. Ty Lue said he’s moreso concerned with PG’s conditioning after no games since Dec. 6 than the injury itself. The arm “feels better,” Lue said. – 6:34 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Justise Winslow is starting tonight at power forward. He will check Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Nicolas Batum is on a minute restriction off bench.

Paul George is out, but Lue is more concerned with conditioning than his injury. – 6:33 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault on how Darius Bazley took the news “this is a pivot from what we’ve done, at the same time, we aren’t doing anything in a vacuum.” Says “that was a conversation, I didn’t dictate anything.” Says it was part of an ongoing dialog. – 6:31 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Marcus Morris Sr. is already on the way home to Los Angeles, per Tyronn Lue. – 6:31 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault said benching Darius Bazley is not a reaction to one game. – 6:30 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Ty Lue says Marcus Morris (health and safety protocols) doesn’t have symptoms and is feeling good so far. – 6:30 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Ty Lue says he’s talked to Marcus Morris Sr. (who went into health and safety protocols this morning): “I talked to him, he said he feels good. No symptoms, but unfortunately he caught it.” – 6:29 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Marcus Morris Sr. told Ty Lue he has no symptoms, but “unfortunately he caught it,” the coach said. – 6:29 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Ty Lue says Paul George is improving and that he is working on his conditioning and the hope is he will be back soon. – 6:29 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault says Aaron Wiggins has “impressed us.” He has impressed me too. – 6:29 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Ty Lue says he’s starting Justise because Batum is on a minutes restriction and they’ll need him at the end of the game. Clippers will start Winslow on Shai. – 6:29 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Ty Lue says Nic Batum won’t start because he is on a minutes restriction and could be needed in the fourth quarter. – 6:28 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Ty Lue: No Paul George (sprained elbow), but Nico Batum (ankle) is playing, coming off the bench on a minutes restriction. Justise Winslow will get the start and start guarding Shai. – 6:28 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Ty Lue says Paul George (elbow) remains out. Nic Batum (ankle) will return but Justise Winslow will start. – 6:28 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Nico Batum is AVAILABLE but is not starting. Justise Winslow is, Ty Lue says.

Paul George is out. – 6:27 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault says Aaron Wiggins has showed a “readiness” and “consistency of approach” says “he is going to improve because of how he attacks the program.” – 6:27 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

The Thunder is bringing Darius Bazley off the bench tonight.

Starters:

– SGA

– Giddey

– Dort

– Wiggins

– Robinson-Earl – 6:26 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

OKC is bringing Darius Bazley off the bench tonight vs. the Clippers. – 6:26 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault says Shai, Lu, Giddey, Wiggins, and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will start. Bazley is available and off the bench. – 6:25 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Enter for tonight’s game: https://t.co/qxnZe5Bxk3 pic.twitter.com/yT0YBQYAVv – 6:20 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

clocking in.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Looking back at the Pelicans at OKC game

Really appreciate the @JoelMeyersNBA @adaniels33 @JenHale504 team – 4:35 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

The Thunder closes out its four-game homestand with a rematch against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. OKC will enter the game well-rested following a two-day break between contests.

@OUHealth Game Day Report

📝 | https://t.co/N1ccZh3gOY

@OUHealth Game Day Report

📝 | https://t.co/N1ccZh3gOY pic.twitter.com/W5bjwbRVeF – 4:08 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Tyronn Lue today at shootaround said that Paul George and Nicolas Batum practiced yesterday.

“I think Nico is going to give it a shot tonight. I think Paul is going to be out.”

Both George and Batum are listed as questionable. But they’re on different sides of questionable. – 2:58 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Clippers’ Marcus Morris Sr. enters NBA’s COVID protocols latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 2:17 PM